LONDON Sterling fell against the dollar on Wednesday as a survey showing the UK's dominant service sector grew at a much weaker pace than expected last month cemented expectations the Bank of England will opt for more stimulus to aid a flagging economy.

The market forecasts the Bank will opt for more quantitative easing when policymakers meet on Thursday but the impact on the pound is expected to be limited as the decision has been widely anticipated.

Volumes were thin due to a public holiday in the United States on Wednesday and many investors were sidelined before the Bank decision and a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.

Sterling was down 0.5 percent against the dollar at $1.5607, well below this week's high to date of $1.5723. The pound earlier slipped ahead of the PMI data, with traders saying talk of weak UK data had circulated through the market.

"Sterling has been soft most of the day, and certainly the services PMI didn't help. From a sentiment perspective it's not fantastic for the UK," said Adrian Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds.

The Markit/CIPS purchasing managers' index for services, which accounts for around three quarters of output, fell to an eight-month low of 51.3 in June.

This followed weak PMI surveys on manufacturing and construction earlier this week and suggests the UK economy may have contracted for a third consecutive quarter in the three months to June.

LIMITED QE IMPACT

The pound rose 0.1 percent against the euro, which traded at 80.42 pence, within reach of a low of 79.85 struck late last week.

The Bank is widely expected to expand asset purchases under its QE programme by 50 billion pounds, although analysts said some market players were selling sterling in case the Bank surprised by opting for a 75 billion pounds increase.

"PMI services for June was a really weak number. Combine that with the fact the manufacturing sector is still in negative territory, the UK is in recession and price pressures are coming down and it all points to the fact there's bigger chance the Bank will do 75 billion," she said.

"We could get a bit of a sharp snap back in sterling if they do not do that."

More QE would usually be seen by the market as negative for a currency. However, many analysts expect the pound will continue to gain against the euro as worries about the euro zone debt crisis offset looser UK monetary policy.

The European Central Bank is also widely expected to cut rates by 0.25 percent on Thursday, which will weigh on the euro.

Sterling weakness against the dollar may also be limited if concerns grow about the weakness of the U.S. economy and increase expectations that the Federal Reserve will also soon opt to expand quantitative easing.

However, analysts said sterling would stay under pressure against growth-linked and higher-yielding currencies.

The pound fell to a 3-month low against the Australian dollar and touched 2-month lows against the Swedish crown and the Canadian dollar.

Contrasting with the anticipation of further QE and interest rates staying at a record low 0.5 percent in the UK, the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Swedish Riksbank left rates on hold at 3.5 and 1.5 percent respectively this week.

(Additional reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Ron Askew)