LONDON Sterling steadied after hitting a three-month high against the dollar on Wednesday, buoyed by expectations the European Central Bank will take action to stem the euro zone debt crisis.

Traders cited demand from a large U.S. investor and said the pound's break through key technical levels on Tuesday was encouraging investors to buy the currency.

The pound was last close to flat at $1.5783, having earlier climbed to $1.5818, its strongest level since late May. The move came after the pound closed on Tuesday above its 200-day moving average - now at $1.5723 - and the 100-day moving average at $1.5746.

However, analysts said growing worries about a poor UK economic outlook could limit its rise and market participants may look to take profit at levels above $1.5800.

"People will be looking for levels to resell sterling against the dollar ... Nine out of 10 people are bearish on the UK economy," said Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

Traders said stop loss buy orders were triggered when the currency rose above $1.5810, helping the pound extend its gains. However, it was expected to struggle to breach a reported options barrier at $1.5850, which roughly coincides with a peak hit on May 22.

Sterling's direction has been largely driven by developments in the euro zone this week, enabling it to shrug off poor UK data and rise in tandem with the euro against the dollar. Many investors are expecting the ECB will intervene next month, buying Spanish and Italian bonds to ease their borrowing costs.

UK DATA CONCERNS

On Wednesday, Bank of England policymaker Adam Posen told the BBC that the UK was stagnating and that if the euro zone situation got worse or if the bloc broke apart it would overwhelm the UK economy.

Data on Tuesday showed Britain's public finances unexpectedly veered further off-track in July while a survey revealed a sharp fall in factory orders this month as demand for consumer goods dropped.

"Judging from the recent performance of sterling we have to conclude not many investors are looking at the UK economy," said Derek Halpenny, European head of global currency research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.

"Really it's up to what happens in Europe. If the optimism begins to fade that should have an impact on cable (sterling/ dollar) which is approaching $1.60. To me that seems very stretched."

Sterling investors will also focus on Friday's second reading of UK GDP data for the second quarter, expected to be revised upwards to show the economy contracted less than the 0.7 percent initially reported.

Analysts said expectations of an upwards revision was helping sterling, but much of the good news had already been priced in and further gains could be muted.

The euro edged down 0.1 percent against the pound to 78.92 pence, having earlier risen to a two-week high of 79.10 pence.

Most analysts expect any gains in the euro to be capped, probably keeping it below the early August high of 79.63 pence due to uncertainties over the effectiveness of ECB bond-buying and worries about a weak euro zone economy.

(Additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)