LONDON Sterling rose against the dollar in volatile trading on Friday after market players interpreted a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke as relatively dovish, although he did not explicitly signal more imminent U.S. monetary easing.

Bernanke told an annual informal gathering of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that the Fed would act as needed to strengthen the economic recovery.

In choppy trade the pound first pared gains against the dollar, before hitting a session high of $1.5896 as the market digested Bernanke's speech. It was last up 0.5 percent with strong resistance seen at a peak of $1.5912 reached on August 23, its highest since mid-May.

If the pound turns negative it would target this week's low of $1.5754 and the 100-day moving average at $1.5742.

"In the last two years of Jackson Hole press conferences in the first few minutes the market always sells off then reassesses. The market has concluded Bernanke was relatively dovish and is now beginning to price in a higher chance of QE (quantitative easing)," said George Saravelos, G10 FX strategist at Deutsche Bank.

Saravelos also said an article by noted Fed watcher Jon Hilsenrath that concluded Bernanke was looking to do more to lift the economy at the Fed's next policy meeting in September added to QE speculation.

Monetary easing involves flooding the economy with more dollars to stimulate growth and tends to weigh on the currency.

ECB NEXT WEEK

The euro climbed to a three-week high against sterling of 79.56 pence.

Demand for the euro has been lifted in recent weeks by hopes the European Central Bank will announce clear plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis at its next policy meeting on September 6.

Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research at Standard bank, said although the long-term outlook for euro/sterling was negative, the single currency could be propped up by ECB action.

"Euro/sterling is coming down a long way over the long term. But on a short-term basis the ECB is more likely to deliver more than the market expects, which will help the euro," he said.

Weak UK data in the coming days and weeks could increase the possibility of the Bank opting for more quantitative easing later this year, weighing on the pound.

A GfK survey showed UK consumer confidence was weak in August, with little sign of an uplift from the London Olympics, while the British Chambers of Commerce issued grim forecasts, predicting gross domestic product to fall 0.4 percent in 2012.

This offset a survey by mortgage lender Nationwide which revealed the strongest rise in UK house prices since January 2010.

A Reuters poll this week showed economists expect the Bank to boost QE by another 50 billion pounds in November, with no change expected at next week's policy meeting.

(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Stephen Nisbet)