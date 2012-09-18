LONDON Sterling rose against the euro on Monday as uncertainty about Spain encouraged investors to take profit on some of the single currency's recent strong gains, while the pound stayed close to a four-and-a-half month high against the dollar.

The UK currency was unmoved by inflation data that did not change the balance of expectations over whether the Bank of England will increase its asset-buying programme later this year.

The euro lost 0.5 percent on the day to hit a low of 80.31 pence, breaking below reported stop-loss sell orders around 80.35 pence and pulling well away from Friday's three-month high of 81.14 pence.

Concerns are growing about whether and when Spain will seek a bailout, while a German investor survey highlighted concerns about Europe's largest economy.

"We don't have anything dramatically new and bearish for the euro coming out. There is a little bit of worry about Spain again but it's just the market looking for a reason to justify a bit of profit-taking," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

"The euro has had such a good run recently. At the beginning of the month the low was just under 79, it has come all the way up to 81.14 on Friday and it was just as though the market was running out of momentum."

She said the euro may fall a little further, perhaps below 80 pence towards the 100-day moving average around 79.69 pence, but that this could be a good level to buy back the euro.

Against the dollar, the pound was slightly weaker on the day at $1.6230 but it stayed in sight of Monday's peak of $1.6276, its strongest since late April.

Many analysts say sterling is poised for more gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a new bout of aggressive quantitative easing (QE) last week, which increases the supply of a currency and typically cheapens it.

But traders said it may struggle to make more gains in the short term given strong chart resistance at the 2012 high of $1.6304, with interest to sell it just below that level.

INFLATION DIPS

Earlier data showed UK inflation dipped slightly in August despite a rise in oil and fuel costs. This kept alive prospects of the Bank injecting more cash into the economy later this year.

The pound has been underpinned by better UK data in recent weeks, which has eased concerns about the growth outlook.

"Sterling has been holding up well. UK data has been better of late and it's a guessing game on whether or not the Bank of England will undertake more QE," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX broker at ETX Capital.

"QE in the U.S. will still be the driving factor and you'd assume the dollar will remain on the back foot, whereas the uncertainty about whether the BoE will do more QE should keep sterling bid."

The Bank will release minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, which will show the balance of views on further stimulus. Most analysts do not expect any further easing before November.

(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)