LONDON Sterling was steady on Tuesday, staying near a two-and-a-half week low against the dollar after weak UK house price and manufacturing data highlighted the fragility of the British economy.

Data from Nationwide on Tuesday showed British house prices unexpectedly fell by 0.4 percent in September.

This followed figures on Monday showing mortgage lending and manufacturing activity dropping by more than expected which dampened optimism that the UK economy saw a decent recovery in the third quarter.

A purchasing managers' survey on construction activity for September is due at 09:30 a.m. British time and a weak number may weigh on the pound. Analysts have forecast it to show a smaller contraction of the sector than in August, the index rising to 49.8 from 49.0.

Sterling edged up 0.1 percent at $1.6150, hovering above a low of $1.6109 reached on Monday, its weakest since September 13, with chart support at the 21-day moving average at $1.6127.

The pound remains on a downtrend since hitting a 13-month peak of $1.6310 late last month. But traders said it may hold up in the very short term as the euro struggles to break above stiff resistance around the 80 pence level.

"Cable (sterling/dollar) is still vulnerable to the downside and could fall to $1.59 within the next week or two," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FXPro.

"The data yesterday was not particularly friendly, Nationwide house price numbers were on the softer side ... The underlying message is that the economy is generally fairly moribund."

The euro was steady at 79.87 pence, having hit a one-week high of 80.05 pence on Monday. Traders cited stop loss buy orders above 80.10 pence, while a break above the September 21 high of 80.08 pence could trigger more gains for the euro.

Purchasing managers' surveys this week on manufacturing, construction and services - which is due on Wednesday - will give investors a gauge of how the economy performed in the third quarter.

Most economists expect that the economy returned to growth in the three months to September after three quarters of contraction, though the recovery is expected to be muted.

The British Chambers of Commerce predicted growth of 0.5 percent in the third quarter on Tuesday but said the economy has lost momentum, with firms scaling back investment and hiring plans.

