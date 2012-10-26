LONDON Sterling rose to a three-week high against the euro on Friday as investors trimmed their bets on more monetary easing after unexpectedly strong UK growth figures the previous day.

The euro fell to 80.02 pence, its weakest since early October.

It recovered later to last trade up 0.1 percent at 80.33 pence after failing to break below 80 pence, where traders reported strong demand to buy euros.

The single currency was also knocked by concerns Greece may miss its austerity targets and political uncertainty in the country.

This added to worries about recent weak euro zone activity data and uncertainty about when Spain may ask for a bailout.

"This week seems to be the balance of data. The weakness of the UK has held up against the weaknesses in the European reports, which has pushed the euro lower against the pound," said Steve Barrow head of G10 currency at Standard Bank.

He expected the euro to drop to 75 pence in the long term as the European Central Bank is more likely to ease monetary policy than the Bank of England after data showed the UK grew by 1.0 percent in the third quarter, well above forecasts.

Traders reported demand to buy the euro around 80 pence which may stem its losses. The euro also had chart support at the 55-day moving average around 79.93 pence and the October 2 low of 79.79 pence.

Sterling's gains against the euro also pushed its trade weighted index to a three-week high at 84.2, BoE data showed.

But against the dollar, the pound edged away from a one-week high hit on Thursday after data showed U.S. economic growth picked up more than expected in the third quarter.

Sterling was down 0.2 percent at $1.6085, off a high of $1.6144 hit on Thursday.

GAINS LIMITED

Some market players were cautious that the positive impact from the Olympic Games may have masked a weaker underlying economy and said the pound's gains may be limited.

"The GDP figures were a bit of a surprise on the upside but there are question marks over whether it proves to be sustainable. It hasn't really changed our view," said Mark Wright, co-manager of MAM Funds' Midas Balanced Growth Fund, which has around 195 million pounds in assets under management

"The trouble the government is having in reining in the budget deficit and the fact that the UK seems to be more vulnerable to inflation compared to other economies means that sterling is potentially ... weaker over the medium term."

Purchasing managers' surveys on UK manufacturing, construction and services sector activity for October, due early next month, will provide the first clear indication of whether the strong momentum continued in the fourth quarter.

Since the data, UK money markets suggest expectations for more easing from the Bank of England have been pared back.

Analysts said the chances of the BoE opting for more quantitative easing (QE) in November have dimmed, making it more likely to be pushed back to the first quarter of 2013.

QE is seen as negative for a currency as it increases the supply in circulation. As investors trim their bets on more QE in November that is expected to lift sterling.

(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Catherine Evans)