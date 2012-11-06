A pile of one pound coins is seen, in central London June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling edged off an earlier one-month high versus the euro on Tuesday after weak UK industrial output data, though trade was quiet before a close-run U.S. presidential election.

UK industrial output fell by 1.7 percent in September, the biggest drop since August 2009 and much bigger than the 0.6 percent decline analysts had forecast.

Combined with weak housing and retail sales figures, this added to worries that Britain's economic recovery will not be sustained into the fourth quarter.

The euro traded at 80.11 pence, having earlier dropped to 79.84 pence, its lowest since October 2, when it held above chart support at its 100-day moving average of 79.66 pence.

But the pound's losses were limited as the data did not shake a growing view that the Bank of England is unlikely to opt for more monetary easing this week.

Most foreign exchange market participants also stayed sidelined as polls indicated the race between U.S. President Barack Obama and Republican Mitt Romney was too close to call.

"The pound didn't react much despite quite a few negative indicators ... The market is looking at other things, the U.S. election and the Greek situation, as the important drivers for now," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

The euro was expected to stay under pressure before a vote in Greece's parliament due on Wednesday on measures needed to win further aid to keep the country afloat.

Weak UK data was also offset by even weaker activity data out of the euro zone, which implies a deeper recession than previously expected, as well as figures showing a slump in German industry orders.

Against the dollar, the pound was steady at $1.5990 after falling 0.4 percent on Monday to hit a low of $1.5957.

Renewed falls could direct the pound towards the October 23 low of $1.5914.

UK ECONOMY

Surveys on Tuesday showed house prices fell more than forecast in October while retail sales slowed sharply.

But other data out of the UK has been more upbeat recently, in particular figures showing the economy unexpectedly grew by 1.0 percent over the third quarter.

This has led many market players to expect the Bank to hold fire on more bond-buying stimulus when policymakers meet on Thursday, which would boost the pound in the near term.

"Sterling has been lower over the last couple of days versus the dollar and hasn't done much versus the euro. Soft data out of the UK doesn't seem to have had very much of an impact," said Daragh Maher, currency strategist at HSBC.

"This is because people don't see UK data changing the outcome of the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee on Thursday and on cable (sterling/dollar) there is reluctance to do anything much that is dollar-related ahead of the U.S. elections."

(Additional reporting by Anooja Debnath; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)