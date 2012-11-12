LONDON Sterling hit a two-month low against the dollar on Monday as investors stepped up selling of the UK currency after Friday's slight easing of monetary policy.

Ahead of inflation data that will also weigh on monetary policy, the pound fell 0.15 percent on the day to $1.5870, its lowest level since September 5. It found support at the 100-day moving average at $1.5869, with more expected at the 200-day average around $1.5850.

The government unexpectedly announced on Friday it would use proceeds from the Bank of England's bond-buying programme to trim its short-term borrowing, in a move likely to help ChancellorGeorge Osborne meet deficit reduction targets.

"Today's (currency) move should be a follow-through of Friday's the Bank measure. It does represent an easing of monetary policy," said Adam Cole, global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets, adding sterling was likely come under pressure.

Concerns surrounding the looming U.S. fiscal cliff of tax hikes and spending cuts due to come into effect in January could see safe-haven flows into the dollar, analysts said.

The euro edged up 0.2 percent against sterling to 80.10 pence, regaining ground after earlier reported corporate demand for the pound.

CMC Markets strategist Michael Hewson said a break through resistance around 80.30 pence, near the 50-day moving average, would open the door to a test of 80.75 pence, the October 31 high.

The euro was also helped by news Greece's ruling coalition secured enough votes in parliament to approve a tough 2013 budget. But officials said the euro zone will not release a new loan tranche to Greece on Monday as there is no agreement yet on how to make its debt sustainable.

INFLATION REPORT

Wednesday's quarterly Inflation Report from the Bank will help investors assess the chances of further monetary easing via bond purchases, which could knock the pound as they increase the currency's supply.

Before that, data on Tuesday is expected to show the annual rate of consumer inflation rising slightly to 2.3 percent in October from 2.2 percent the previous month.

"Sterling should be soft ahead of the Inflation Report," said Chris Turner, head of FX strategy at ING.

"The experience is that although there are some concerns about inflation being sticky it is likely Mervyn King will try to press sterling (lower) somehow," he added, referring to expectations the Bank governor might paint a gloomy picture of the UK economy.

A weaker pound would make British exports more competitive, helping to erode the country's trade deficit.

Turner also said the Inflation Report would likely forecast UK inflation to be below the 2 percent target in two years' time, indicating the Bank may keep monetary policy loose for some time.

He expected the pound to weaken to around $1.57 against the dollar by next month.

