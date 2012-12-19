A generic picture of a some British sterling money in coins and bank notes. BANKG REUTERS/Catherine Benson CRB

LONDON Sterling fell to a seven-and-a-half month low against a broadly firmer euro on Wednesday after stronger German business data, though year-end demand helped buoy it to a three-month peak against the dollar.

The euro rose to a high of 81.68 pence, its strongest since May 1, before paring gains to last trade up 0.1 percent at 81.45 pence.

A grim outlook for the UK economy in the latest Bank of England minutes also knocked sentiment towards the pound, with policymakers expecting the economy to remain stagnant in the near term while inflation rises.

They also showed one member, David Miles, voting for more asset purchases, known as quantitative easing.

But year-end demand helped the pound to a three-month high against the dollar of $1.6307, just shy of the mid-September peak of $1.6310. It was last up 0.2 percent on the day at $1.6278, with traders earlier reporting U.S. and Middle East investors buying sterling and selling the dollar.

"The minutes were close to expectations. It is more the dollar (weakness) that is helping both the euro and sterling higher," said George Saravelos, G10 FX strategist at Deutsche Bank.

He added that the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent policy easing had pushed the dollar broadly lower. Monetary easing is generally negative for a currency as it increases its supply.

The dollar was also under pressure as investors bought assets and currencies linked to growth on expectations U.S. lawmakers will strike a deal on the 'fiscal cliff' of tax rises and spending cuts due to kick in early in 2013.

QE SEEN ON HOLD

Some economists said they expected Bank policymakers would hold back from more QE in the first half of 2013, which could lift the pound.

However, the possibility the UK economy will contract in the fourth quarter, which was flagged in the Bank minutes, could dampen the pound's rise.

Concerns about a credit ratings downgrade for the UK could also weigh on the pound, after the country's Chancellor George Osborne revised growth forecasts lower in his mid-year statement.

"Generally speaking I'm a sterling bear (negative), largely because there is a risk of downgrade from the rating agencies," said Alan Wilde, director of fixed income and currency at Baring Asset Management. "As the U.S. gets through fiscal cliff discussions things will become a little clearer, but small orders can exaggerate movements."

Highlighting the problems facing the UK economy, a UK distributive trades survey showed retail sales grew less than expected in December, suggesting a weak start to the Christmas trading period.

On Thursday, retail sales data for November is expected to show sales rose by 0.3 percent after a fall of 0.8 percent the previous month.

(Editing by Catherine Evans)