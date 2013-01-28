A generic picture of a some British sterling money in coins and bank notes. BANKG REUTERS/Catherine Benson CRB

LONDON Worries about a weak UK economy and prospects of more monetary easing pushed sterling to its lowest in more than a year against the euro and to a five-month trough versus the dollar on Monday.

The euro rose 0.6 percent on the day to hit 85.655 pence, rising past reported options barriers at 85.50 pence to mark its highest level since December 2011.

Against the dollar, the pound lost 0.6 percent to hit $1.5697, its weakest since late August. It fell past reported options barrier at $1.5700 and a sustained break below that level could see it target the August 16 low of $1.5636.

The pound's broad-based weakness dragged sterling trade-weighted index to 80.6, its lowest in more than 10 months as a result, Bank of England data showed.

The pound's weakness accelerated after data on Friday showed Britain risked a "triple-dip recession" and on talk that incoming BoE governor Mark Carney, who takes up his post later this year, may take more aggressive measures to boost growth.

Carney, who currently heads the Bank of Canada, said monetary policy was not "maxed out" in any major economy, and raised the prospect of allowing more time for inflation to fall back to target when growth was weak.

"The UK economy is in shambles and with a new central bank governor looking like turning on the tap to support growth, we expect the pound to underperform both against the dollar and on a trade-weighted basis," said Ned Rumpeltin, currency strategist at Standard Chartered Bank.

"Given higher inflation and lack of growth, who would want to buy the currency?"

Chartists said if it held above its 200-week moving average of 85.33 pence, it would mean more euro gains are in store and the euro could rise to 86.65 pence, a peak struck in late November 2011.

Latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed speculators had trimmed their long positions in sterling.

That is a far cry from last year when at the height of the euro zone debt crisis, nervous investors glossed over weak economic performance in the UK to seek refuge in top-rated gilts. That underpinned sterling but waning fears about the euro zone are driving investors to transfer funds back out of the UK.

WEAK FUNDAMENTALS

Analysts said this reversal left sterling vulnerable to concerns about the UK economic and monetary policy outlook.

The Bank of England's monetary policy committee meets next week and after the weak gross domestic product numbers for the fourth quarter, there is a chance that the policymakers may consider further quantitative easing, or asset purchases.

More asset purchases or central bank balance sheet expansion usually hurts a currency as it increases its supply.

"Sterling remains the worst performing G10 currency and we think that more downside could be on the cards for cable (sterling/dollar) in the near term," Citi analysts said in a note. "Bets for further asset purchases could grow ahead of the February BoE meeting (on February 7)."

Focus this week will centre on a survey on UK manufacturing activity in January on Friday. This will give an indication of UK economic performance at the start of 2013.

Also weighing down on sterling is expectations of a downgrade to the UK's prized triple-A credit rating as Chancellor George Osborne falls behind his debt targets, given faltering growth.

"There has been a structural shift towards a more bearish view on sterling. It feels like this (sterling weakness) is not over yet," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

