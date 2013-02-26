LONDON Sterling steadied near a 2-1/2 year low against the dollar on Tuesday, held down after Bank of England policymaker Paul Tucker said he was open to more monetary easing and the pound may need to fall further.

The pound dropped against the euro, which earlier came under pressure from an inconclusive Italian election that raised concerns of political gridlock in the euro zone's third-largest economy.

Tucker's comments came as he and three other BoE officials testified in front of a parliamentary committee.

Traders said sterling was also knocked by Tucker saying the UK real exchange rate needed to fall to support exports, and the idea of negative interest rates had been raised.

"As a matter of analysis ... we believe that the real exchange rate needs to fall, compared with where it was a few years ago, to get the necessary rebalancing in the economy," Tucker said.

Sterling dipped to a session low of $1.5129 (1.0002 pounds), before paring losses to last trade close to flat on the day at $1.5170 (1.003 pounds).

It held within sight of Monday's 2-1/2 year trough of $1.5073 (9965 pence), hit after Moody's stripped the UK of its triple-A credit rating late on Friday. The pound has fallen 6.8 percent against the dollar so far this year.

"The question now is whether the Bank of England will do more quantitative easing ... I think sterling will go down, the question is how far and how fast," said Geoff Kendrick, currency analyst at Nomura.

"You will probably get inflation expectations priced in higher, which is generally currency negative."

Kendrick said the risk of the UK being downgraded by another ratings agency was another potential drag on the currency.

The Moody's downgrade has compounded pressure on sterling, which was already vulnerable after minutes of the BoE's latest policy meeting showed some officials, including Governor Mervyn King, are in favour of more monetary easing.

BoE policymakers have also increasingly mentioned the need for a weaker pound to help boost UK growth.

Some strategists said sterling could regain ground in the short term given the extent of recent losses, but speculation of more easing from the central bank and concerns about the UK economy meant the outlook remained bleak.

"I would not be surprised if sterling clawed out some corrective action up to $1.53 (1.01 pounds) but it will struggle from there just because the fundamental backdrop is sterling negative," said Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro.

ITALY WORRIES

The euro rose 0.2 percent against the pound to 86.20 pence, having retreated sharply from Monday's peak of 88.15 pence, which was the highest since late October 2011.

Worries that Italian political deadlock will stall the economic reforms needed to spur growth and help Italy cut its massive debts have soured hopes that the euro zone crisis is over. That has weakened the euro after a rally this year, which also propelled it to a 15-month high against the dollar early this month.

Nomura's Kendrick said the euro could gain support if Italian politicians manage to work together in a grand coalition to form a government, although uncertainty about a clear outcome would weigh broadly on the single currency in the meantime.

"With no news we probably get a slow bleed, with (Italian bond) yields higher and the euro gradually lower the most likely ... but if there is a coalition maybe we could recover some ground," he said.

