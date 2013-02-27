LONDON Sterling hit a session high against the dollar on Wednesday after a Bank of England policymaker dismissed talk of negative interest rates, while the currency was also buoyed by slightly better-than-expected UK growth numbers.

The BoE's Charles Bean said discussions about charging banks to deposit money at the central bank to compel them to lend to firms were "blue-sky thinking" and the Bank had no plan to introduce so-called negative interest rates now.

Sterling also rose briefly on better-than-expected year-on-year figures for UK growth but quickly pared those gains as overall, the economy had still contracted by 0.3 percent in the last quarter of 2012. The unrevised figure keeps alive the threat of a third recession since 2008.

The pound was up 0.2 percent on the day against the dollar at $1.5146, having retreated from the day's high of $1.5165. Traders cited a reported options barrier at $1.5150. It held within sight of Monday's 2-1/2 year trough of $1.5073.

"The GDP numbers were more or less in line with expectations and sterling rebounded after the significant sell-off in recent days. We think that the rebound is only temporary and sterling will continue to weaken below $1.50," said Bernd Berg, global FX strategist at Credit Suisse.

The pound has fallen around 6.8 percent against the dollar so far this year. Strategists said BoE policymakers comments supporting more quantitative easing and lower FX rates, coupled with Moody's stripping UK of its triple-A credit rating last week, will keep the pound's outlook bleak.

The BoE's Paul Fisher said on Tuesday that he had voted to restart quantitative easing with 25 billion pounds of bond purchases with new money, and that he saw a "prolonged run" of gilt purchases albeit at a modest pace.

Fisher's comments came shortly after the central bank's deputy governor Paul Tucker said he was open to more bond purchases and that the pound might need to weaken more.

Tucker also said the central bank was considering whether negative interest rates were a feasible way to boost the economy.

"BoE policymakers' recent comments signal that they are more on the dovish side and this could potentially lead to further asset purchases. Also, with the ratings downgrade the overall picture for sterling remains negative," Berg said.

The comments, which came as Tucker and three other Bank officials testified to a parliamentary committee, weighed on sterling on Tuesday. The pound had already fallen to a 2-1/2 year low on Monday following the ratings downgrade.

"We now expect sterling/dollar rebounds to be limited and have lowered our recommended sterling/dollar selling level to 1.5150," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note.

MORE EASING IN STORE

Strategists said with Tucker admitting to being open to more quantitative easing (QE), markets will look closely at the vote to restart the BoE's bond purchase programme next week.

"Tucker's comments are somewhat more important than Bean's at this point because he is not saying the UK doesn't need extra stimulus," said Peter Frank, FX strategist at BBVA.

"We got from the minutes last week there were three members who voted for more QE, and yesterday because of Tucker's comments it seems he is heading into the same camp. So now it could be four versus five in favour of more stimulus."

Frank said there was a chance the vote could even tilt in favour of more easing next week and this could push sterling even lower. He expects sterling to fall to $1.47 by June.

The euro was up 0.2 percent against the pound at 86.50 pence, having slipped sharply from Monday's peak of 88.15 pence, which was the highest since late October 2011.

The euro pared gains against the dollar on Wednesday to trade near a seven-week low after Italian borrowing costs rose at the country's first debt auction since a weekend election that has resulted in political stalemate and raised fears the euro zone's debt crisis could intensify once again.

