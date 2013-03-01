LONDON Sterling fell below $1.50 (1.00 pounds) for the first time since July 2010 on Friday after data showed a shock contraction in Britain's manufacturing sector in February, raising expectations of more monetary easing soon.

Speculation is growing that the grim state of the British economy will prompt the Bank of England to resume its asset buying programme as early as next week. Traders said that could see sterling drop to $1.48 (98 pence), a level not seen since June 2010.

February's manufacturing PMI came in well below the line separating growth from contraction and was also far below the lowest forecast in a Reuters poll.

The pound fell as far as $1.4998 (9980 pence), its lowest since July 2010, erasing an option barrier at $1.50 (1.00 pounds). It was last around 1 percent down on the day at $1.5014 (9991 pence) and was on track for its third straight week of losses.

The euro was last up 0.5 percent on the day against the pound at 86.49 pence. It had risen to a session high of 86.855 pence after the manufacturing survey data.

Sterling's latest losses saw its trade-weighted index drop to 78.7, very close to 78.1, which is a 19-month low.

"This (PMI) data was a trigger for people to reconfirm their views that sterling is coming down and to re-enter those short sterling/long dollar bets," said Geoffrey Yu, currency analyst at UBS.

Yu said UBS had a trade recommendation to sell sterling/dollar with a strike at $1.48 (98 pence), adding that any negative surprises in UK data would continue to hurt the pound.

Separately, the BoE released figures showing British mortgage approvals for house purchases suffered a surprise drop in January and mortgage lending was weak.

Analysts said investors would look to UK construction and in particular services PMI data due on Monday and Tuesday for further indication on domestic growth.

Sterling has lost 7.6 percent against the dollar so far this year and was hurt earlier this week after Moody's stripped Britain of its triple-A rating.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note sterling could remain weak given the UK's more flexible approach to inflation targeting and a subsequent rise in inflation expectations.

MORE QE IN PIPELINE

The pound's outlook remains bleak with a growing likelihood the BoE will restart and expand its stimulus programme.

"On an evaluation perspective sterling is not particularly undervalued, markets are not heavily positioned short sterling, so there is certainly scope for further downside," said Daragh Maher, FX strategist at HSBC.

Governor Mervyn King and his deputy Paul Tucker have signalled they are open to more bond purchases and that the pound may need to weaken more to help Britain to rebalance its economy.

A Reuters poll on Thursday showed that there is a growing chance the BoE could resume its bond-buying programme next week. Quantitative easing is seen as negative for the currency as it increases its supply, thereby driving its exchange value lower.

Against the euro, strategists said sterling could recoup some of its losses if conditions in the euro zone worsened.

In the options market, near term euro/sterling risk reversals were trading in favour of euro calls, or bets that the shared currency will gain, while at the longer end there was a renewed bias for puts, or bets that it will weaken.

Renewed worries about the euro zone after an inconclusive Italian election could prompt investors to seek the relative safety of UK gilts, as they did last year at the height of the crisis, which could cap the euro's gains against sterling.

Analysts said given the euro zone worries, investors are more likely to express a negative view on the pound against the dollar rather than the common currency.

(Additional reporting by Anooja Debnath; Editing by Catherine Evans)