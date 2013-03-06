LONDON Sterling fell on Wednesday against the euro and the dollar, hurt by growing speculation the Bank of England may restart its bond-buying programme to shore up Britain's faltering economy.

The pound is expected to stay weak ahead of the central bank's policy decision on Thursday with some strategists saying it could soon re-test the $1.50 level.

Sterling was last down 0.4 percent against the dollar at $1.5068, not far from its 2-1/2 year low of $1.4985 hit on Friday, which analysts said could act as near-term support. Custodian banks were cited as the main sellers earlier in the day.

The euro was up 0.2 percent against the pound at 86.42 pence, still well below a 16-month high of 88.15 pence hit on February 25. Analysts said the March 1 high of 86.855 pence could cap near-term gains.

"We will probably get a move in sterling/dollar either way... if they do QE it will come off and if they don't it will go up," said Geoff Kendrick, currency analyst at Nomura.

Better-than-expected services sector data on Tuesday, prompted some in the market to believe policymakers would likely refrain from restarting the asset purchase programme known as quantitative easing (QE) on Thursday.

But a string of poor data in recent weeks, a ratings downgrade and comments by BoE policymakers signalled the bank was ready to take steps to stimulate the economy and also caused analysts to slash their sterling forecasts.

UBS lowered their sterling/dollar end-2013 forecast to $1.41 from $1.56.

Nomura's Kendrick added the pound could be held down before British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne makes a statement to parliament on the 2013 Budget on March 20.

"People definitely have the (short) position on but will be looking to sell rallies, right through the (UK) budget and the next potential downgrade issue. No one really cared about sterling/dollar last year, now it is in vogue."

QE VOTE ON 'KNIFE EDGE'

Sterling has lost about 7 percent against the dollar this year and slumped to a 2-1/2 year low below $1.50, and recent comments from BoE policymakers on a weaker pound being needed to rebalance the economy have weighed on it.

BoE governor Mervyn King voted for more stimulus last month and although he was in the minority, analysts believe this month the scales could tip in favour of the central bank extending its 375 billion pound quantitative easing programme by 25 billion pounds.

Comments on the need for more stimulus, negative interest rates and a greater tolerance of above-target inflation have also kept the British currency's outlook bleak.

"If the BoE doesn't do any more QE we could see a relief rally in sterling but it will be quite shallow, in the $1.52 region," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com

"The decision is really on a knife's edge."

Some analysts expected sterling to squeeze higher if the BoE decides not to opt for additional gilt purchases, though a push higher could be short-lived.

"Sterling/dollar will face additional correction risk, especially as speculative short positioning is still elevated," Credit Agricole said in a note.

Also on Thursday is the European Central Bank rate decision and subsequent press conference. Analysts said gains in the euro against the pound could be limited if the ECB downgrades its economic outlook and hints at future rate cuts.

An inconclusive election in Italy last week has undermined the euro as some investors fret over the economic fallout.

(Additional reporting by Anooja Debnath; Editing by Toby Chopra)