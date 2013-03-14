Newly minted one pound coins are seen at the Royal Mint, in Cardiff March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling rose against the dollar on Thursday, pulling further away from a recent 33-month low as some investors pared recent hefty bets against the UK currency to book profits.

But gains, which traders attributed to "short covering", are likely to run out of steam, given persistent concerns about the British economy and expectations that the Bank of England may have to resort to more asset purchases to support the economy.

In contrast, the U.S. economy is showing signs of a sustained recovery, adding to speculation that the Federal Reserve may halt its quantitative easing programme sooner than many expected.

Strategists said the pound's recovery from Tuesday's nadir of $1.4832, its lowest level since June 2010, was unsurprising given the extent and speed of its 7.5 percent slide against the dollar so far this year.

Investors who had sold sterling at higher levels were using the opportunity to take profit on those positions, particularly given a lack of UK data for the rest of this week.

"On the investor side, flows are quite light in sterling/dollar, partly because it has had a strong move down people don't really want to sell at this level" said Michael Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP Paribas. He said the currency pair was unlikely to make gains ahead of the UK budget on March 20.

"We are not seeing too much interest in investors to get long sterling/dollar because it does seem very likely that the (BoE's) Monetary Policy Committee is likely to do more and with (incoming governor) Mark Carney on board all options are open to the MPC."

The pound rose 0.7 percent against the dollar to $1.5025, rising past stop-loss buy orders at $1.5000 with traders citing demand from some long-term investors. Resistance was expected around the March 5 high of $1.52 with offers cited above that.

The euro was down 0.6 percent on the day at 86.40 pence, off a two-week high of 87.93 pence hit on Tuesday.

BUDGET IN FOCUS

That low against the euro was struck after weak manufacturing output figures on Tuesday added to a string of sluggish data that has raised concerns the British economy could be heading for a third recession in four years.

A credit rating downgrade last month, faltering support for government austerity policies and speculation the BoE may opt for more monetary easing to stimulate growth are other factors clouding the outlook for the pound.

The central bank's programme of asset purchases to ease monetary policy is negative for the currency as it involves the bank flooding the market with sterling.

Analysts said many investors would also be wary of taking large positions before Chancellor George Osborne presents the budget next week.

Speculation is mounting that Osborne will announce a review of the BoE's remit and give it more leeway on inflation targeting, allowing scope for a further easing of monetary policy. That is likely to drive the pound even lower.

"There are so many problems lined up - political, credit ratings, the economy. Everything points south for sterling at the moment," Neil Mellor, FX strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.

