LONDON Sterling hit a 10-day high against the dollar on Friday, pulling away from a recent 33-month low after Bank of England chief Mervyn King surprised investors by saying the currency's decline had gone far enough.

But it could struggle to make much headway, traders said, given persistent concerns about the economic outlook and expectations the bank may have to resort to more asset purchases to support the economy.

In contrast, the U.S. economy is showing signs of a pickup.

The pound rose to a high of $1.5177 (1.0017 pounds) and was last up 0.4 percent against the dollar at $1.5145 (9996 pence), building on the 1.2 percent gains of the last two trading sessions and well above a 33-month low of $1.4832 (9789 pence) struck on Tuesday.

Traders cited option strikes at $1.5150 (1.000 pounds) which could limit gains, while above that strong resistance is expected around the March 5 high of $1.52 (1.00 pounds).

Sterling lagged the euro, with the single currency up 0.1 percent on the day at 86.30 pence. It was still well below a two-week high of 87.93 pence hit on Tuesday and not far from a one-month low of 85.745 pence.

Against a basket of currencies, sterling was poised for its first weekly gains since early February.

King said on Thursday that the central bank was not seeking any further fall in the level of sterling, which now appeared to be "properly valued".

That was a remarkable turnaround from his previous stance of advocating a weaker currency to rebalance the economy and achieve growth by boosting exports.

He also appeared a tad more positive about an economic recovery. His comments appeared aimed at stemming recent declines in the pound given that a sharp drop would generate more price pressures and burden consumers already struggling due to falling wages and large government spending cuts.

"Since 2007 there has been a 25 percent depreciation in the pound and that has not really helped export competitiveness," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank.

"Further weakness will only generate more (imported) inflation. What King is trying to do is stem more sterling weakness. But sterling/dollar remains a sell on rallies given the different growth outlooks between the U.S. and the UK."

Bank of England policymaker and chief economist Spencer Dale, well known for voting against more monetary stimulus, said recent signs that the central bank needed to focus more on growth and allow higher inflation was "dangerous talk".

"It's an interesting speech by Dale. Seems to be a concerted effort to put a bit of a base under sterling," said a spot trader. "Perhaps they know the budget is going to be terrible (for sterling) and so are trying to get it up so it falls from a higher level."

BUDGET BLUES

Speculation is mounting that finance minister George Osborne will announce a review of the central bank's remit when he presents the budget on Wednesday and give it more leeway on inflation targeting, allowing scope for a further easing. That is likely to weigh down on the pound, traders said.

The pound has lost 7 percent against the dollar and 5.6 percent against the euro so far this year as investors who bought sterling seeking safety from the euro zone debt crisis last year unwound positions.

Earlier this week, dismal manufacturing output figures added to a slew of sluggish data that has raised concerns the British economy could be heading for a third recession in four years.

In view of all this, the central bank might opt for more monetary easing to stimulate growth via its programme of asset purchases, which is generally negative for the currency as it involves the central bank flooding the market with sterling.

There is also market speculation that incoming Bank of England chief Mark Carney, who takes over later this year, could opt for bold monetary easing measures to jumpstart the economy.

"Triple-dip recession, safe-haven unwinding and Carney-related risks remain," said Tom Levinson, currency strategist at ING. "Sterling/dollar could edge up (but) $1.52 (1.00 pounds) should hold."

