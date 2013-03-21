Newly minted one pound coins are seen at the Royal Mint, in Cardiff March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling rose to three-week high against the dollar and a five-week high versus the euro on Thursday after better-than-expected British economic data eased some concerns about the economy's poor performance.

Britain's public finances showed a smaller deficit than had been anticipated, while retail sales showed their strongest rise since March 2012, beating even the highest forecast in a Reuters poll and helping boost sterling.

The pound rose to $1.5210, its highest since February 28, up 0.7 percent on the day against the dollar. Reported option expiries at 1.5200 could keep sterling pinned around these levels. It was last trading at $1.5193.

Analysts however remained sceptical about the British economy's outlook and attributed this move higher mainly to short sterling positions being over-extended.

"Sterling's move higher is very much a short-squeeze and not really about people being positive about the UK economy," said Marc Ostwald, FX and rates strategist at Monument Securities.

"Sterling could go further depending on how much more of a squeeze there is on the shorts, but the risk is ... the idea the UK economy is all of a sudden doing a lot better is a bit far fetched."

Nervousness about Cyprus, which is struggling to secure a bailout to help it avert a default and banking collapse, could help sterling to some gains against the euro, analysts said.

The euro slipped to 84.900 pence, its lowest since February 11 and was down 0.8 percent on the day. It last stood at 85.00 pence.

In separate data, CBI's March industrial trends survey showed that British factories expect the strongest rise in output since last April.

Sterling's rise against the dollar and the euro pulled its trade-weighted index to more than one-month high of 80.

Analysts said any gains in sterling were likely to be fleeting, however, as most investors and speculators remain sellers of the currency on rallies, with $1.5223, its February 28 high, acting as near-term resistance.

STIMULUS PROSPECTS POSTPONED

Sterling has been struggling after a recent spate of gloomy figures increased bets the Bank of England would ease monetary policy further in an attempt to shore up an economy that threatens to slip into a triple-dip recession.

But Thursday's encouraging British data, coupled with the previous day's budget and Bank minutes caused some in the market to pare expectations of the central bank extending its asset purchase programme beyond its present 375 billion pound total.

Minutes from the latest Bank policy meeting, showing less support for further asset purchases, lifted sterling as investors who had bet against it were forced to cover their short positions.

Bank minutes, which some were expecting to show a closer vote than the 6-3 outcome, also revealed concerns that further quantitative easing would lead to more sterling weakness and add to inflationary pressures.

"I think we could be in for a short period where sterling/dollar would remain elevated ... quantitative easing coming later than previously expected is causing some short sterling unwinding," said Michael Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP Paribas.

Sterling was also supported after the Chancellor George Osborne did not change the central bank's remit as drastically as some had anticipated.

Although Osborne's updated remit for the Bank was supportive of unconventional policy measures in the future, he left the inflation target untouched at 2 percent thus reducing chances of an immediate easing in policy.

