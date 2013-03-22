Newly minted one pound coins are seen at the Royal Mint, in Cardiff March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling edged away from a five-week high against the euro on Friday but rose to a one-month peak against the dollar on signs of a last-minute deal to save Cyprus from a financial meltdown.

The island is running out of time to avert a default, banking collapse and probable exit from the euro after talks with Russia about a possible funding lifeline proved fruitless.

The crisis in Cyprus, which this week rejected an aid deal that would have grabbed savings held in its banks, has hit euro demand, although the currency gained some support on Friday when a senior Cypriot politician said a deal was just hours away.

The EU and European Central Bank have given Cyprus until Monday to come up with the 5.8 billion euros needed to secure a 10 billion euro bailout.

The euro fell to 84.84 pence in early trade, its lowest since February 11, before paring losses to last trade up 0.3 percent at 85.26 pence after the island agreed with Greece to spin off Greek units of Cypriot banks.

"On the scenario that the deal (for Cyprus) is stitched together euro/sterling has some scope to strengthen up to the 86 pence level, but I would see that as the limit," said Simon Smith, currency economist at FxPro.

"It (euro/sterling) has had pretty good support through February and early March ... I would envisage it a decent barrier the market might struggle to get through."

The pound was also lifted by figures showing a lower UK public deficit and a rise in retail sales on Thursday, which prompted investors who had been betting against sterling in recent weeks to cut their short positions.

The slightly more optimistic outlook for the economy saw sterling hit a one-month high against the dollar, up 0.4 percent at $1.5245 (1.0003 pounds). The pound was on track for its second straight week of gains against the dollar.

Some strategists said that while there was scope for further gains against the euro as a relative safe haven, the pound could struggle to press higher versus the dollar.

Analysts said next week's focus would be on a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke in London on Monday, with UK current account data and a final fourth quarter GDP release due later in the week.

Smith added sterling/dollar could move back towards the $1.50 (98 pence) level in the second quarter if economic data is weak.

TEMPORARY SAFE-HAVEN

Sterling has gained this week after Bank of England minutes showed less support than expected for further asset purchases, but strategists said any deterioration in British data would rekindle speculation about more easing.

Investors are likely to stay focused on events in Cyprus, which could fan some demand to buy sterling as a relative safe haven alternative to the euro. As the threat of Greece exiting the currency bloc loomed last year, investors bought into the safety of UK gilts.

"For euro/sterling, one of the main driving forces now is the question is sterling being seen as a relative safe haven to some of the developments we have seen in Europe. Although the status has been somewhat eroded recently we think that could be temporarily supported," said Ian Stannard, Head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.

Stannard said upside potential in euro/sterling is likely to be limited, with a mid-term forecast for the pair at 84.40 pence but said the pound could come under renewed pressure against the dollar, with $1.5220 (999 pence) a key level. If it failed to reach that level - last seen in late February - the pound could drop lower again.

Morgan Stanley has a year-end forecast for sterling/dollar at $1.43 (94 pence).

Some analysts said given a weaker relative growth outlook in the UK than the United States, the medium-term outlook for sterling was to weaken.

(Editing by Catherine Evans)