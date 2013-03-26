Newly minted one pound coins are seen at the Royal Mint, in Cardiff March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling eased from near 6-week highs against the euro and fell against the dollar on Tuesday, after weak retail sales data reminded investors about Britain's gloomy economic outlook.

Unseasonal cold weather and snow in March is likely to hurt activity and could tip Britain towards a triple-dip recession, some analysts say. That view seemed to be backed by a survey from the Confederation of British Industry that showed its monthly retail sales balance in March at its weakest since last August and well below analysts' forecasts.

And while this picture would cloud the pound's overall picture, sterling's losses against the euro are likely to be checked with the single currency hurt by concerns that private investors could be burdened with hefty losses from future euro zone bailouts.

The euro was up 0.3 percent at 84.90 pence, holding above a February 11 low of 84.42 pence and getting a respite after a sharp selloff on Monday. A drop below 84.42 pence would take the single currency to its lowest in two months.

Sterling fell 0.1 percent to $1.5150, well below a one-month high of $1.5280 hit on Monday. Sterling had recovered last week after some decent economic data in Britain lessened chances of a recession and as problems in the euro zone resurfaced, prompting some to switch to British assets.

But those gains seem to be running out of steam.

"Britain has its own problems and, apart from the euro, sterling is a sell against most currencies," said John Hardy, currency strategist at Saxo Bank.

The euro came under intense selling pressure after Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Monday a Cyprus rescue deal, which will impose hefty losses on uninsured depositors, represented a new template for resolving euro zone banking problems.

While the European Central Bank's moves to quash that suggestion offered the euro some support, analysts said the risk that the burden of any future bailout might switch to investors and depositors rather than taxpayers could undermine confidence towards euro assets.

"Euro zone-related uncertainty is unlikely to drop considerably anytime soon," Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist at Credit Agricole. "Accordingly, the capital flow situation will continue to weigh on crosses such as euro/sterling."

On Monday, Cyprus had struck a deal with international lenders that averted the immediate danger of a default and a possible exit of a country from the euro zone. While that boosted investor sentiment, all the euphoria disappeared after Dijsselbloem's comments.

DIFFERENT OUTLOOKS

Analysts said the pound is likely to struggle against the dollar given a gulf between economic prospects in Britain and the United States. While Britain is struggling with a stagnating economy, there is evidence of a more sustained pick-up in the United States.

This was also reflected in interest rate differentials between two-year U.S. Treasuries and UK gilts with the spread moving in favour of dollar assets this year. Some investors are expecting the Federal Reserve to stop further asset purchases later in the year.

In contrast, the Bank of England is likely to print more money in coming months, especially if the economy shows no signs of a recovery and since the government has scant fiscal leverage to do much given its austerity drive.

"The sterling/dollar rebound appears to be running out of steam, and we would now expect the pressure to return to the downside," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note. They have recommended investors to sell into a rebound and initiate short positions if it rose to $1.52.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Stephen Nisbet)