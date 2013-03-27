Newly minted one pound coins are seen at the Royal Mint, in Cardiff March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling traded near a two-month high versus the euro on Wednesday as the single currency was weighed down by concerns that Cyprus's rescue deal could burden private investors for future bailouts.

Renewed political uncertainty in Italy, which was increasingly unnerving investors and dented demand at an Italian bond auction, also helped to push the euro to sub-$1.28 levels against the dollar earlier in the day.

The pound, however, faltered against the U.S. dollar as poor British economic data, risks of a downgrade by another ratings agency and the prospects of more easing by the Bank of England hurt the currency.

The euro was down 0.4 percent against sterling at 84.50 pence. It had fallen to as low as 84.42 pence, equalling a February 11 trough. A move below that will mark the lowest level for the single currency in two months.

Cyprus struck a deal with international lenders that averted the immediate danger of a default earlier this week. But investors remained anxious as Cyprus prepared capital controls to prevent a run on deposits when banks reopen on Thursday.

"It will be interesting to see where we close today (in euro/sterling) ahead of the potential pandemonium of Cyprus tomorrow ... until they open the doors of the banks you never know how it is going to pan out," said Lee McDarby, head of dealing for corporate and institutional treasury at Investec.

"If we see euro/sterling go significantly lower from here, after they open the banks tomorrow that really could open the flood gates towards 83.33 pence."

Analysts said sterling could gain from safe-haven flows as investors grow wary about euro zone assets. However, with Britain's own economy struggling to regain its footing, such gains could prove short-lived.

"Sterling has benefited from flows out of Europe, but we continue to believe that gains will be limited on weaker fundamentals in the UK," analysts at Credit Agricole said.

UK ECONOMY WEAKNESS

While the pound made significant gains against the euro, it slipped against the buoyant U.S. dollar after data confirmed the British economy contracted in the final quarter of last year and that the external sector continued to be a drag on the economy.

The British economy shrank by 0.3 percent on a quarterly basis, in line with expectations, while the year-on-year growth figure was revised down. Data also showed Britain's current account deficit narrowed less than expected, which pushed sterling lower.

The pound was down 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.5118. Reported option barriers at $1.5100 could keep it pinned near these levels.

While Britain's economy threatens to tip into its third recession in less than five years, there is growing evidence of a more sustained pick-up in the United States, indicating that the U.S. Federal Reserve might be the first major central bank to stop further asset purchases this year.

In contrast the Bank looks set to boost its stimulus programme to support a faltering economy.

"The U.S. dollar is benefiting from improving U.S. data ... perhaps the Fed could consider tapering off quantitative easing while other major central banks potentially ease policy further this year," said Melinda Burgess, currency strategist at RBS, adding that it forecasts sterling at $1.46 by mid-2013.

Interest rate differentials between two-year U.S. Treasuries and UK gilts show the spread moving in favour of dollar assets this year, a sign that sterling, which has already lost around 7 percent against the dollar this year, still has further to fall.

(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)