Newly minted one pound coins are seen at the Royal Mint, in Cardiff March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling hit a two-month high against the euro on Thursday as investors sought alternatives to the euro in response to the economic and banking crisis in Cyprus.

Banks on the island were due to reopen at 10:00 a.m. British time after being closed for nearly two weeks, sparking concerns about a run on deposits despite capital controls.

Weaker-than-forecast German jobs data, concerns about political instability and debt problems in Italy and rising bond yields in Slovenia also weighed on the euro.

The common currency fell 0.2 percent on the day to 84.21, its lowest since January 24, with traders reporting selling by a U.S. investor. More losses could take it down towards its 100-day moving average, currently at 83.56 pence.

There are fears that investors will also be seek to switch money out of other struggling euro zone countries, including into sterling, due to the precedent set by the terms of the Cypriot bailout, which imposed hefty losses on uninsured depositors.

The pound also rose against the dollar, recovering from falls the previous day on weak UK current account data. But volumes were thin before the Easter holidays, and worries about a faltering UK economy were expected it to keep it weak.

"Even though Cyprus is small, the impact of its bailout, both financially and politically, is the biggest of any bailout. This will have repercussions for the euro over the coming months," said Simon Smith, economist at FXPro.

"Against the euro, sterling will outperform but it will move lower against the dollar ... It is still touch and go whether the UK economy will get positive growth in the first quarter."

He expected the euro to fall to around 82-83 pence over the second quarter while sterling would drop below $1.50 (99 pence) against the on a sustained basis, pressured partly by improvements in the U.S. economy.

Sterling was last up 0.2 percent at $1.5158 (9993 pence) against the dollar, off a low of $1.5090 (995 pence). Traders said stop loss orders would be triggered on a break above $1.5180 (1.001 pounds).

Data on Wednesday confirmed the UK economy shrank by 0.3 percent on a quarterly basis in the fourth quarter while the 2012 current account deficit was the worst since 1989.

Although concerns remain about the prospect of the UK slipping back into recession in the first quarter, figures on Thursday showed British consumer confidence holding steady, as against forecasts for a slight decline.

A Nationwide survey also showed the first annual rise in house prices in a year.

(Editing by John Stonestreet)