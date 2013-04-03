Newly minted one pound coins are seen at the Royal Mint, in Cardiff March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling held steady on Wednesday but was stuck near a two-week low against the dollar and vulnerable to concerns about a weak UK economy and the prospect of more monetary easing.

Any falls were expected to be limited for now, however, with traders focused on Thursday's Bank of England policy decisions and data on the dominant UK services sector for clues on whether the economy slipped into recession in the first quarter.

Sterling was flat at $1.5110 (1 pound), having earlier dropped to $1.5075, its lowest since March 20. Traders reported offers above $1.5120, with some keen to sell on any rally.

A survey on Wednesday showed UK construction activity contracted for the third month running in March, adding to a bleak picture on the economy after a poor manufacturing survey had pushed the pound broadly lower on Tuesday.

More losses could see the pound target $1.5026, the March 20 low, and potentially towards the mid-March trough of $1.4832, though solid chart support was expected above $1.5000. Stop-loss sell orders were reported around $1.5050, traders said.

"Sterling is looking pretty heavy around the $1.51 level. If it breaks below $1.50 again, then this could be the signal for a big move lower," said Lee McDarby, head of dealing for corporate and institutional treasury at Investec.

"UK construction PMI was better than last month but still weaker than expected and it's difficult to see where the good news is going to come from on the UK."

MONETARY EASING

The Bank is not expected to make any changes to monetary policy on Thursday. However, a Reuters poll showed that most economists expect the Bank to opt for more asset purchases under its quantitative easing (QE) programme in May or June.

"Persistently weak UK data should persuade more members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to back more easing," said Nawaz Ali, market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

He said that more QE as early as this week is unlikely. However, traders would be wary that this is a risk, given that three of the Bank's nine MPC members have voted for more easing for the past two months, including Governor Mervyn King.

QE is typically negative for the pound because it increases the supply of a currency.

The euro edged up 0.1 percent to 84.90 pence, staying comfortably above a low of 84.115 pence on Monday.

The European single currency was helped by news that the International Monetary Fund will contribute 1 billion euros over three years to the 10 billion euro bailout for Cyprus, though its gains were limited on caution before a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday.

Traders were wary that ECB President Mario Draghi could highlight a bleak outlook for the euro zone economy.

(Editing by Susan Fenton and David Goodman)