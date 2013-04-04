Newly minted one pound coins are seen at the Royal Mint, in Cardiff March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling rose against the dollar and the euro on Thursday after the Bank of England refrained from pumping in fresh stimulus into Britain's struggling economy and kept rates on hold as widely expected.

Traders said sterling rose by a few pips after the decision as some market players had priced in a small chance the central bank might surprise by expanding its bond purchase programme from the present 375 billion pounds.

Earlier in the day sterling also saw a marginal rise after Britain's dominant services sector clocked its strongest expansion in seven months, raising hopes the economy might avoid another recession.

The pound was up 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.5176. Analysts attributed this move mainly to short sterling positions being over-extended and unwinding after the services purchasing managers' index data and Bank rate decision.

"The markets have been very aggressively short sterling, so there is some potential we get a further squeeze in these sterling shorts," said John Hardy, FX strategist at Saxo Bank, adding that a combination of the central bank staying on hold and decent services PMI data had supported sterling.

It was also bolstered by gains against the yen, after the Japanese currency plummeted across the board following the announcement of radical measures by the Bank of Japan to ease policy.

The pound was on track for its biggest intra-day potential gains versus the yen since October 2008 and was last up 3.8 percent.

Sterling however, remained vulnerable to losses and could target $1.5026, the March 20 low, and potentially the mid-March trough of $1.4832, though solid chart support was expected above $1.5000.

QE PROSPECTS

A Reuters poll showed that most economists expect the Bank to opt for more asset purchases under its quantitative easing (QE) programme in May or June.

Worries that more easing could trigger another bout of sterling weakness also likely kept the Bank from easing policy further. QE is typically negative for a currency as it increases its supply.

"Those who want to hold QE are entrenched in their view that returns from further stimulus are diminishing. They are also concerned about the negative impact further QE would have on the currency," said Simon Smith, chief economist at FXPro.

Three of the Bank's nine MPC members, including Governor Mervyn King, have voted for more easing for the past two months and it remains to be seen in the Bank minutes released later this month if any other MPC member has moved camp, which would increase the likelihood of more QE in coming months.

Strategists also said the bank would likely resume its QE programme under incoming Governor Mark Carney who takes over from King in July.

"If there appears to be a stronger debate towards an incremental move of say 25 billion sterling in their asset purchase programme before Carney moves, that could weigh on sterling a bit," Hardy said.

Sterling has been among the worst performing major currencies, barring the yen, this year. It fell to a 2-1/2 year low last month and has lost around seven percent this year against the dollar.

A Reuters poll showed analysts expect the pound to drop to $1.49 in three months and $1.48 in 12 months as the Bank acts to aid a shaky economy.

The euro was down 0.3 percent on the day at 84.66 pence, staying well above a low of 84.115 pence struck on Monday. The euro recovered from a 4-1/2 month low against the dollar hit on Thursday to trade flat at $1.2853.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the central bank was ready to cut rates if needed and reaffirmed his commitment to keeping the euro zone intact.

