LONDON Sterling rose to within sight of a 1-1/2 month high against the dollar on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected industrial output data led to some cautious optimism that the UK economy may be able to evade recession.

Gains were tempered however, by data showing the country's trade deficit widened more than forecast and some strategists said sterling's rise offered a good level to sell.

The pound hit a session high of $1.5326, near a 1-1/2 month high of $1.5364 hit on Friday when poor U.S. jobs data knocked the dollar. It later pared gains to last trade up 0.3 percent on the day at $1.5301.

Technical charts showed resistance at the 55-day moving average of $1.5332, with market players citing offers in the $1.5325-40 area.

"The data is relatively encouraging. There's enough there that, while we are far from in strong recovery phase, I would not get hung up on the idea of a triple-dip (recession)," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.

"That's providing a little bit of support for sterling, although any rallies up into the $1.5380 area are worth fading (selling into)."

Industrial output rose by 1.0 percent in February, exceeding forecasts of a 0.3 percent rise, and bouncing back after a steep decline in January.

Sterling has struggled in recent months, with many investors wary of buying the currency as Britain teeters on the edge of its third recession in less than five years.

Cautious optimism that another recession can be avoided was given a further boost by an estimate from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research that the economy grew 0.1 percent in the first quarter of 2013.

Analysts said despite the improvement, investors would be wary of buying sterling aggressively before the first official estimate of first quarter GDP on April 25.

BOE EASING SPECULATION

The prospect of meagre growth was also unlikely to be enough to dampen expectations of more monetary easing from the Bank of England. In contrast, many market players have been speculating the U.S. Federal Reserve could start tapering back its asset purchase programme, helping lift the dollar against sterling.

Monetary easing involves pumping money into the economy and tends to weigh on a currency by increasing its supply.

"People are a little bit more confident as a result (of the industrial data) but whether that stops the Bank from doing more quantitative easing next month I am more sceptical," said Richard Driver, currency strategist at Caxton FX.

"Against the dollar sterling is probably going to grind lower."

Driver said there was likely to be support for the pound from options barriers around $1.5150.

The euro was close to flat on the day against the pound to 85.26 pence, holding above the 2-1/2 month low of 84.115 pence hit on April 1.

Strategists said the single currency was enjoying some support from Japanese investors looking for higher-yielding assets abroad after the Bank of Japan unleashed aggressive monetary easing measures last week.

Sterling hit a 3-1/2 year high against the Japanese currency on Tuesday of 152.07 yen, before paring gains to last trade at 151.54 yen.

