LONDON Sterling fell on Tuesday, hit by selling by an Asian central bank and worries about faltering Chinese growth that drove investors to more liquid currencies like the dollar and the yen.

Losses were likely to be limited if UK public borrowing numbers at 0830 GMT show an improvement in government finances. But another disappointment from the numbers would refocus the market on the economy's bleak outlook after two recent rating downgrades.

Sterling was down 0.4 percent on the day at $1.5237 (1.0004 pounds), retreating further from the April high of $1.5412 (1.0119 pounds), with bids at around $1.5200.

Investors bought the dollar and the yen after data showed growth in China's vast factory sector dipped in April as new export orders shrank. Traders cited offers to sell the pound at $1.5300.

Sterling outperformed the euro though. The euro pared gains to trade at 85.25 pence with the single currency stung by data which showed the German private sector shrank for the first time in five months in April. That is likely to keep alive chances of a rate by the European Central Bank.

UK public sector net borrowing is expected to be at 14 billion pounds in March, up from February's 4.4 billion pounds. But the borrowing is expected to be lower from 15.9 billion a year ago.

"Even if the numbers come in a bit better, gains will be temporary," said James Hughes, senior market analyst at Alpari. "In the short term, investors are more comfortable in driving it lower towards $1.5210."

Fitch downgraded the UK by one notch to AA+ late last week and the borrowing numbers will keep the spotlight on fiscal austerity, private sector deleveraging, export weakness and overall sluggish economic growth.

First quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data for the UK will be released on Thursday and some in the market are gearing up for a figure showing the economy slipped into a recession.

"Our economists are looking for below-consensus flat quarter-on-quarter print on the back of persistent weakness of domestic demand and lacklustre export performance," Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi wrote in a note.

"We think that the market bias could be to sell sterling even if we see GDP data comes in inline or somewhat above the consensus expectations of 0.1 percent growth."

(Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Patrick Graham)