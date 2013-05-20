Newly minted one pound coins are seen at the Royal Mint, in Cardiff March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling recovered from a six-week low against the dollar on Monday as the U.S. currency dipped after recent strong gains, but it was still vulnerable to signs the U.S. central bank may scale back monetary stimulus.

The pound could be lifted by Bank of England minutes on Wednesday and a string of UK data this week, including retail sales and revised first quarter gross domestic product figures, if they continue to point to an improving UK economy.

But analysts expected it to continue to struggle against the dollar, which has recently risen broadly.

Sterling was up 0.2 percent at $1.5202, off a low of $1.5158 hit on Friday when the dollar gained after U.S. Federal Reserve officials called for the central bank to start tapering bond buying under its quantitative easing programme.

As well as UK data, focus will now centre on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony to Congress on Wednesday to see whether he also favours scaling back QE.

Speaking at the weekend, Bernanke made no reference to monetary policy and on Monday the dollar pulled away from the near three-year high it reached against a basket of currencies on Friday.

"Fundamentally the picture is relatively bright in the UK, but it's all about the dollar right now. Everyone wants to be long of dollars in anticipation that Bernanke could turn more hawkish," said Nawaz Ali, market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

But he said if Wednesday's BoE minutes "underline a more confident central bank" this should help the pound.

More losses could see the pound target the April 4 low of $1.5034, but traders said it could hold up for now with bids reported above $1.5150.

The BoE raised its growth forecasts and was more upbeat in its quarterly Inflation Report last week, although investors stayed wary given concerns that incoming Bank head Mark Carney could ease policy when he takes up the post in July.

The euro was steady at 84.58 pence, staying above chart support at 83.98 pence, a low reached on April 26 which was its weakest since late January. Traders cited bids from 84.20 to 84.40 pence.

A better UK economic outlook, with the Bank looking set to keep monetary policy steady for now, could keep the pound firm against the euro as it coincides with increased expectations of another rate cut from the European Central Bank.

