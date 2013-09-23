LONDON Sterling rose against the dollar and the euro on Monday, on growing expectations the Bank of England will tighten policy sooner rather than later amid signs of a broad-based recovery in the British economy.

Sterling was up 0.3 percent at $1.6050, having struck an eight-month peak of $1.6164 on September 18 after the U.S. Federal Reserve's surprise decision not to start withdrawing its monetary stimulus.

The Fed's postponement of tapering along with a downgrade of growth forecasts last week contrasted with signs of sustained recovery in the British economy and improvements in the labour and housing markets.

Indeed, latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed speculators had cut their bets against sterling to 6,310 contracts in the week to September 17 from 38,166 contracts a week before.

With short positions cut in a big way, traders said sterling will need further evidence of a recovery to test recent highs.

There is little significant UK data this week, except for the final reading of second-quarter growth data.

But a host of speakers from the Federal Reserve are lined up and could sway the dollar if their comments cause traders to revise views on whether the Fed will withdraw stimulus or not in coming months.

"The Fed stalemate should keep overall positioning rather light," said Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital. "At the very least, we suspect that the more aggressive sterling bulls will at least pause until we receive the next batch of key UK data."

The pound has been strong recently as firmer-than-expected economic data has led investors to bring forward expectations of when the British central bank will raise interest rates.

Sterling overnight interbank average rates are inching towards pricing in the chance of a first move in the bank rate in 15 months' time. This is well before the late 2016 pledge that Bank of England Governor Mark Carney gave in his forward guidance in early August.

The pound also rose against the euro. The euro was down 0.4 percent to 84.19 pence, moving towards an eight-month low of 83.525 pence struck last Wednesday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's victory at this weekend's elections did little to help the euro on Monday, with better-than-expected German and French private sector surveys also having little impact.

Part of the reason for increased bullishness about the pound against the euro is because the British economy is outperforming that of the euro zone. The gap between the 10-year gilt yield and the German bond yield was back near recent three-year highs.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag)