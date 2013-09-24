LONDON Sterling fell on Tuesday after some BoE policymakers expressed niggling concerns about the outlook for the British economy and said interest rates would remain anchored despite a recent improvement.

BoE policymaker Ben Broadbent said in a speech late on Monday that the surprisingly strong acceleration in Britain's growth may settle down soon.

Another policymaker, David Miles, said that while he was more confident about Britain's recovery prospects than at any time since he joined the bank in 2009, it did mean a quick return to more normal monetary policy given how weak the economy had been.

Deputy Governor Paul Tucker chimed in, saying that the BoE did not yet understand why British productivity had been so weak since the financial crisis and also sounded a cautious note about the British jobs market.

All of which pegged back sterling against the dollar and the euro. Sterling was down 0.3 percent at $1.5985, with traders reporting offers above $1.60. It has edged lower since hitting an eight-month peak of $1.6164 on September 18 when the U.S. Federal Reserve unexpectedly opted to keep its stimulus intact.

"North of $1.60 seems a little toppy ... The burden of impetus on UK data is ever higher to maintain sterling at these levels," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.

He added the Broadbent comments had marginally helped lift short sterling futures and weighed on the pound.

The market is currently pricing in a risk that rates will rise in the next 18 months, much sooner than the British central bank's 2016 timeframe for a rise.

The euro was up 0.3 percent at 84.315 pence. The euro showed little impact against the pound despite below-forecast German Ifo sentiment data.

Rather, traders were more focused on farm-related annual subsidy flows from the European Union which are likely to weigh on the euro and help sterling in coming days.

"Euro/sterling remains capped by expectations of the annual payments made to UK farmers as part of the common agricultural policy," said Elsa Lignos, strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

She added that euro/sterling ended about 1 percent lower during the same week last year on expectations of sizeable hedging requirements.

The European Union's annual direct payments to farmers are worth about 40 billion euros. The payment to Britain is expected to hit the currency market in the next few days with estimates ranging from 2.5-4 billion euros set to be exchanged for pounds.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag and Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Pravin Char)