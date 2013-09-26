LONDON Sterling fell on Thursday after data revealed Britain's current account deficit was wider than expected in the second quarter, while annual gross domestic product growth was revised down.

Data confirmed that Britain grew at its fastest quarterly rate in three years, at 0.7 percent.

On an annual basis, however, growth was cut to 1.3 percent from the previous 1.5 percent estimate.

"There was a bit of a disappointment behind the downward revision to annual GDP," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.

He said the market was nervous about aggressively selling the dollar due to the risk that an improving U.S. economy could prompt the Federal Reserve to scale back monetary stimulus in coming months, despite them not opting to do so in September.

Sterling was down 0.4 percent at $1.6005, well below an eight-month high of $1.6164, struck after the September 18 Federal Reserve policy decision. Traders reported demand to sell the pound at levels above $1.60.

The pound also fell against the euro, which was up 0.2 percent at 84.21 pence.

A string of recent strong UK data has caused investors to bring forward their expectations of when the Bank of England will raise interest rates, lifting the pound more than 4.5 percent against the dollar over the past three months.

But analysts and traders said this has left it vulnerable to any data that is weaker than expectations.

A bigger-than-expected UK current account deficit of 13 billion pounds and a revision to the first quarter data to show a much deeper shortfall than previously estimated also weighed.

"While a wider current account gap is unlikely to have a lasting impact, if the economy keeps growing and sucks in more imports, it will start having an effect on the pound," said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.

However, traders and analysts said expectations that UK interest rates would rise sooner than the BoE has flagged would be enough to check further losses in the pound, especially at a time when investors are worried about the U.S. budget impasse.

"We are still reasonably bullish on sterling/dollar in the short term, particularly so as markets become nervous that Congress won't agree to raise the U.S. debt ceiling," said Alex Edwards, head of corporate desk at UKForex.

The market has been pricing in a rate rise in early 2015, much earlier than the Bank of England's 2016 time frame for a first increase.

(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Christina Fincher)