LONDON Sterling hit a nine-month high against a broadly weaker dollar on Tuesday after U.S. Congress failed to break a political stalemate over the budget and the government began a partial shutdown.

Sterling rose 0.5 percent on the day to $1.6260, its strongest since early January, leaving it with the potential to target the January 2 peak of $1.6380.

The pound could extend gains if a UK manufacturing activity survey at 0828 GMT suggests the recovery is gaining strength and adds to expectations the Bank of England will raise rates well before it has flagged, possibly in early 2015.

The purchasing managers' index for manufacturing is forecast to edge up to 57.3 in September from 57.2 in August.

Analysts warned, however, that sterling was at fairly elevated levels above $1.60 and would be vulnerable to any below-forecast UK data.

"As a conduit against broader dollar uncertainties sterling is doing reasonably well and is getting back to a scenario where the highs of the year are in sight," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC.

"For it to get there we need further negativity from the U.S. and a perpetuation of strong UK data."

Sterling also rose to its highest since mid-January of 83.325 pence per euro before slipping back to trade flat at 83.61 pence.

The pound pared gains after failing to break a significant chart level at 83.33 pence. This is equivalent to 1.20 euros per pound, a level at which UK importers often look to buy the single currency.

The euro was also helped by prospects Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta's coalition government may survive after as many as 20 senators from Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right party appeared ready to break away.

Continuing a recent run of solid UK data which has lifted the pound, a survey on Tuesday showed the number of advertised jobs in Britain rose to its highest in four years last month.

Sterling matched Monday's nine-month peak against a trade-weighted basket of currencies of 83.7.

