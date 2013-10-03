LONDON, Oct 3 - Sterling fell against the euro on Thursday as improved euro zone data lifted the shared currency, and as investors looked to sell the pound at high levels despite a strong services sector survey that pointed to robust growth.

The pound also lost ground against the dollar, but analysts said it remained on course for further gains after a raft of strong UK data that has suggested interest rates will rise sooner than the Bank of England has flagged.

Thursday's Purchasing Managers' Index measuring UK services sector activity eased to 60.3 in September from August's 60.5 but beat the Reuters' consensus of 60.0 and rounded off the sector's strongest quarter in more than 16 years.

However, the pound has gained around 5 percent on a trade-weighted basis in the last two months, and analysts said it was likely to be vulnerable to any downturn in UK data over the coming weeks.

The euro was up 0.6 percent at 84.17 pence, having rebounded from an 8-1/2 month low of 83.325 struck on Tuesday and extending gains after breaking above its 21-day moving average at 84.04 pence.

The euro benefited from data showing that the euro zone's tentative recovery spread to Italy and France and from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's apparent lack of concern about euro strength.

"Sterling may be forming a bit of a topping out pattern and people are a bit more circumspect about taking it higher," said Gavin Friend, currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

However, he said the recent strong UK data suggested the pound should have room for further gains.

Traders said the pound faced strong chart resistance at 83.33 pence per euro. This equates to 1.20 euros per pound, a level at which UK companies often look to buy euros against the pound for hedging purposes.

Against the dollar sterling was down 0.3 percent at $1.6175, with traders reporting selling by a UK clearer.

The pound struggled before near-term chart resistance at Tuesday's nine-month peak of $1.6260, with traders expecting strong demand to sell around the $1.63 area.

However, analysts expected the pound could gain traction against a weaker dollar as investors fret about a partial U.S. government shutdown that has dragged on for a third day.

"The important driver ... still comes from the U.S. as markets are now likely to factor in a possibility that Fed tapering (a scaling back of monetary stimulus) may be delayed even further if the government shutdown continues," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.

"That will see dollar soften and provide an overall environment for sterling to push a little bit higher in the near term. I wouldn't be surprised if sterling crossed $1.6260 to target the year's high of $1.6380."

(Additional reporting by Anooja Debnath)