LONDON, Oct 4 - Sterling fell on Friday, hitting a one-month low against the euro in response to the U.S. budget standoff that could potentially hurt global growth and dent a recovery in the British economy.

The extension of a partial U.S. government shutdown into a fourth day also focused attention on the approaching October 17 deadline for the U.S. Congress to raise the country's borrowing limit or risk default.

Sterling has gained recently on a run of strong UK data that has suggested interest rates may rise sooner than the Bank of England has flagged. But the currency could be particularly vulnerable if the U.S. budget problems drag on, analysts said.

"We have had a major rally in sterling purely on the back of the view that the UK economy has turned a corner and we could be in for a period of much stronger growth," said Derek Halpenny, European head of global currency research at BTMU.

"It does leave sterling vulnerable ... The reasons behind the move higher will immediately come in to doubt if the market uncertainty continues, and the Bank of England's 'forward guidance' will become more credible."

The more liquid euro, which has gained some safe-haven support as a result of the problems in the United States, rose 0.4 percent to 84.755 pence, its strongest in a month.

The pound fell 0.6 percent against the dollar to $1.6065, pulling away from Tuesday's nine-month peak of $1.6260. It was sterling's first weekly loss after four weeks of gains.

Some fund managers said despite the pound's drop on Friday it was the dollar that was likely to suffer most from a prolonged U.S. government shutdown and risks of a debt default.

"We are bullish on sterling/dollar and the shutdown is adding to the dollar's problems," said Francesco Scotto, portfolio manager at RTFX Fund Management Ltd. "If it goes above $1.6260, it can easily rise towards $1.6380."

That was the 2013 peak struck on January 2.

Purchasing managers' surveys on UK manufacturing, services and construction activity this week were strong. However, analysts said the pound would be vulnerable to any downturn in UK data over the coming weeks.

Strong UK data had prompted investors to start pricing in a possible BoE rate hike by early 2015, well before the central bank's projection of 2016 for a first increase.

British government bond prices fell as UK shares edged higher.

Jamie Searle, strategist at Citi, said gilts were reversing Thursday's late rally that was led by U.S. Treasuries, with Friday's thin trading volumes exaggerating market moves.

Long-dated gilts fell less than short-dated bonds, underpinned by liability-driven investment, coming usually from pension funds, Searle noted. Those investment flows have grown as returns on 30-year gilts have risen over the last few months, he added.

At 1328 GMT, 10-year gilts yields were 5 basis points higher on the day at 2.729 percent, while 30-year yields were 2.5 basis points up at 3.532 percent.

