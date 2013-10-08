LONDON Sterling rose against a weaker dollar on Tuesday as robust data provided growing evidence of a recovery in Britain's housing market while the ongoing U.S. fiscal debate weighed on the greenback.

The pound was up 0.1 percent at $1.6111. Traders said as long as sterling held above the October 4 low of $1.6006 it could target a nine-month high of $1.6260 hit on October 1.

At that peak, sterling had gained more than 7 percent since early August. Near-term resistance was cited at its 100-hour moving average of $1.6118.

Gilt yields nudged higher across the curve, in line with Bunds. The yield on 10-year gilts rose 1 basis point to 2.72 percent, holding in the middle of the tight 20 basis point range it has held for the past two weeks.

The spread over Bunds was steady at 90 basis points.

An auction of index-linked gilts due 2019 drew strong demand with investors putting in bids worth nearly three times the 1.75 billion pounds on offer.

The pound was supported by a survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors which showed British house prices rose at their fastest rate in 11 years in September and sales hit a four-year high.

Another survey, by the British Chambers of Commerce, showed that British firms recorded the best growth in domestic trade for at least six years in the third quarter and confidence was also rising sharply.

Analysts said the dollar being weighed down by the ongoing U.S. budget debate also helped sterling.

Despite prospects of a deal being reached to break the fiscal deadlock, the dollar index traded near an eight-month low.

"The house price data just confirms that the housing market is buoyant and gave sterling some support but it is also a weaker dollar story and that might be the case for the rest of the week," said Paul Robson, FX strategist at RBS.

He also cautioned that the "risk for sterling in the short term is that positive (UK) data surprises are going to become far less common," and this could limit further gains.

Earlier in the day the pound briefly dipped on a media report that the Bank of England was announcing a long-term refinancing operation.

It recovered those losses after traders and investors realised the report was erroneous and the announcement referred to a routine repurchase operation scheduled for Wednesday.

The euro was up 0.1 percent against the pound at 84.44 pence, but off a one-month peak of 84.755 pence touched on Friday. Some strategists said prospects of a recovery in the UK outpacing the euro zone could weigh on the euro.

Recent British data has prompted investors to start pricing in a possible Bank of England (BoE) rate hike earlier than the central bank's timeline of 2016.

"The UK data suggests that there is a bit of a battle going on between the Bank of England which wants to keep rates low and the markets which are pricing chances of tighter policy much earlier than what has been flagged," said Marshall Gittler, head of FX strategy at IronFX.

"Fundamentally and technically things are looking good for sterling. The U.S. problems are leading investors to seek safety in Europe and sterling is also a beneficiary."

The BoE meets this week but is not expected to spring any surprises.

(Additional reporting by Christina Fincher, Anirban Nag; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)