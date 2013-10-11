LONDON Sterling fell to its lowest in nearly six weeks against the euro on Friday, reflecting growing concerns that the UK economic recovery may not be as robust as previously thought.

Data on Friday showed construction output edged down 0.1 percent in August from July, although it rose 4 percent on the year. This came in the wake of data on Wednesday showing an unexpected sharp fall in UK industrial output.

"Since the start of the month sterling has proved itself to be ripe for profit-taking. It has come a long way and the market had priced in a lot of good news," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

The euro rose 0.4 percent on the day to hit 85.10 pence, its strongest since September 2. The pound also fell to a five-week low against a basket of currencies at 82.2.

A steady flow of forecast-beating numbers lifted sterling broadly between early August and early October. It rose nearly 8 percent against the dollar and more than 5 percent against a basket of currencies as investors brought forward their expectations of when UK interest rates would rise.

But analysts said the pace of sterling's rise had left it vulnerable to weak economic data.

"There could be some more losses for sterling. Euro/sterling could edge towards 85.20 pence and I do not think sterling/dollar can rise much above $1.60," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank.

"We are seeing a bit of a slowdown in the UK economy, not a very big one, but enough to make investors rethink whether they would want to go long sterling at these levels."

Against the dollar, sterling was down 0.1 percent at $1.5946, though it stayed above a trough of $1.5914 struck on Thursday, its lowest level since September 18.

Analysts said the pound's losses could be limited as long as concerns remained over whether U.S. lawmakers would come to a deal over raising the debt ceiling.

President Barack Obama and Republican leaders appeared after a meeting on Thursday to be ready to end the political crisis that has partially shut down the U.S. government and pushed the country dangerously close to default.

British government bond prices ended the week on a firm footing. The yield spread between 10-year gilts and German Bunds held close to a six-week low at 87 basis points.

