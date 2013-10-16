LONDON Sterling inched up against the euro on Wednesday in anticipation of strong UK jobs data and could gain broadly if the labour market shows further signs of improvement.

Speculators increased bets in favour of the pound before the numbers, due at 0830 GMT. The data is forecast to show the jobless rate held steady at 7.7 percent in August, but the number of Britons filing for jobless claims is expected to have fallen in September.

That could see investors bring forward expectations of when the Bank of England will start raising interest rates.

The BoE said in August it expected unemployment to fall to 7 percent towards the end of 2016, but a slew of robust economic data has prompted investors to become more upbeat about the British economy and anticipate an earlier rate hike.

Weekly earnings data will also be released and Valentin Marinov, currency analyst at Citi, said chances of stronger wage growth have increased.

"Another drop in the UK claimant count in September and a stable unemployment rate for August could fuel speculation that a pick-up in earnings could continue to support UK economic recovery and sterling," he said.

Sterling was firmer against the euro with the single currency falling 0.1 percent to 84.50 pence. The euro struck a six-week high of 85.10 pence on Friday.

The pound was flat at $1.5997 with the dollar holding its ground on expectations U.S. lawmakers will strike a last-minute deal to avert a default and re-open the government.

The uncertainty in the world's largest economy, has not altered investors' expectations the BoE will hike rates sooner than it has indicated.

The sterling overnight interbank average rate curve shows investors are pricing in the chance of a hike in 15 months, compared with 18 months or more just a week ago.

Those expectations have supported the pound, although analysts at BNP Paribas reckon a UK jobless rate of 7.7 percent could lead to some profit taking.

"With market positioning still long, we think the currency is vulnerable to downside data surprises, such as tomorrow's retail sales release. We remain short sterling/dollar," BNP analysts said in a note.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)