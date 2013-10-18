LONDON Sterling rose on Friday and was on track for its best week against the dollar in a month, buoyed by robust British data and expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will not withdraw stimulus any time soon.

The pound was up 0.1 percent at $1.6180, having hit $1.6224 - its highest level since October 3. It had risen 1.3 percent in the previous session which was its second biggest daily gain in 2013.

Further gains could see it approach the October 1 mark of $1.6260 - a more than eight-month high acting as near-term resistance.

"We remain of the view that pairs such as sterling/dollar are subject to additional upside risk," said Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist at Credit Agricole.

He added that Britain's improving growth prospects would underpin price pressures and keep alive expectations that the Bank of England will tighten interest rates sooner than it has indicated.

The sterling overnight interbank average (SONIA) rate curve showed investors were pricing in the risk of an interest rate hike within 18 months., well before the late 2016 timeframe that the BoE has flagged.

Minutes from the last BoE monetary policy committee meeting will be released on Wednesday. Due on Friday is the first reading of the UK's third quarter gross domestic product. A robust reading could support sterling at current levels, traders said.

British retail sales data on Thursday beat forecasts, supporting expectations that the economy recorded strong third-quarter growth.

Meanwhile investors were pushing back expectations of when the U.S. central bank will start withdrawing monetary stimulus.

The 16-day government shutdown is also likely to hurt the dollar, given it will be a drag on the economy.

"We had a fantastic rise yesterday in sterling/dollar partly driven by retail sales but largely also driven by dollar weakness," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

"We are pushing towards $1.62 but I still think that is going to be a very sticky level, sellers would come in at 1.62 to take profit."

The euro fell 0.1 percent to 84.52 pence, inching further away from last week's peak of 85.10 pence, which was its highest level since September 2.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag and Anooja Debnath; Editing by Pravin Char, John Stonestreet)