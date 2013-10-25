LONDON Sterling rose against the euro and the dollar on Friday after data showed the British economy picking up speed in the third quarter, growing at its fastest pace in more than three years.

Sterling was up 0.2 percent on the day at $1.6238 after the data was released from $1.6207 beforehand.

The pound also rose against the euro. The euro eased slightly to 85.14 pence after the data from 85.26 pence.

Official data showed gross domestic product rose 0.8 percent in the July-September quarter, faster than 0.7 percent in the April-June period. The quarterly growth and the year-on-year rate of 1.5 percent were in line with forecasts and thus limited price action, traders said.

