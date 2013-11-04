LONDON Sterling rose against the dollar and traded near a 2-1/2 week high versus the euro on Monday on strong UK construction activity data and expectations the European Central Bank might loosen policy.

A survey showed construction activity grew at its fastest rate in six years in October, adding to recent evidence that the UK economic recovery may be gaining momentum.

Analysts saw more scope for the pound to rise against the euro before an ECB meeting on Thursday.

Sterling's gains against the dollar were likely to be limited after last week's U.S. Federal Reserve statement which markets viewed as leaving the door open to a scaling back of stimulus as soon as December.

The pound was up 0.2 percent at $1.5960, having earlier hit $1.5904, its weakest since October 16. Chartists said around $1.5900 was a key support level and a break below that could take sterling to the $1.5550 level.

The euro was steady at 84.66 pence, staying near Friday's 2-1/2-week low of 84.45 pence.

"We have seen some sterling strength today not only on the back of the construction PMI data, but also with so much dollar strength over the last few trading sessions, it is just naturally seeing a correction," said Craig Erlam, market analyst at Alpari.

Erlam, however, said that in the longer term he expects sterling to struggle against the dollar. "I am not convinced that sterling can go above $1.6250 for the next month or so. It depends on how things progress with (Fed) tapering."

"Against the euro, the pound is going to fare a bit better with expectations now rising that we are going to see a rate cut from the ECB in the next couple of months."

The euro tumbled from levels above 85.50 pence last week when weak euro zone inflation data sparked speculation the ECB may cut interest rates in order to stave off deflation risks.

While most traders do not expect the ECB to cut rates this Thursday, markets are pricing in more stimulus from the central bank.

The BoE also meets this week but it is not expected to make any changes to policy.

The BoE issues its quarterly Inflation Report next week and may bring forward its forecast for when unemployment will hit the 7 percent level at which it will consider raising rates.

"We think that sterling could regain more ground against the euro going into the BoE meeting and especially the Inflation Report next week," Citi currency strategist Valentin Marinov said in a note.

"Indications next week that the Monetary Policy Committee now sees stronger gains in employment before long could fuel expectations of earlier rate hikes and support sterling."

(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)