LONDON Sterling rose to a one-month high against the euro on Tuesday after data showed the UK services sector expanding at its fastest pace in 16 years, pointing to solid economic growth in the final quarter this year.

The UK services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 62.5 in October from 60.3 in September, beating economists' forecasts of 59.8 and increasing the chance that the Bank of England will revise up its quarterly growth forecasts next week.

The euro was down 0.8 percent against sterling at 83.93 pence, its lowest since October 3. Support was cited at the September low of around 83.32 pence.

The pound was up 0.4 percent at $1.6033, having hit a session-high of $1.6062, recovering smartly from a near three-week low of $1.5904 touched on Monday.

"Sterling will be fairly well supported now as the PMI figures were so strong and suggest that next week's BoE Inflation Report will be interesting. Chances are very high that they will revise up their growth forecasts and revise down unemployment forecasts," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

The BoE could next week bring forward its forecast for when unemployment will hit the 7 percent level at which it will consider raising rates.

"Some MPC members have highlighted the recent progress of the labour market recovery and the risks that this poses to the bank's unemployment rate projections," said Valentin Marinov, head of European G10 FX strategy at Citi, in a note to clients.

"Indications next week that the MPC now sees stronger gains in employment before long could fuel expectations of earlier rate hikes and support sterling."

Analysts said the pound's rise was more pronounced against the euro than the dollar, before an European Central Bank meeting on Thursday where markets are pricing in a chance of a rate cut or more stimulus.

The euro tumbled from levels above 85.50 pence last week when weak euro zone inflation data sparked speculation the ECB may cut interest rates in order to stave off deflation risks.

"Potentially we could even get to the 83.70 pence level. But I am slightly concerned about the ECB - if they don't cut rates we could see a rebound in the euro," FOREX.com's Brooks said.

The BoE also meets this Thursday, but is not expected to make any changes to policy.

Some strategists cautioned that hard data still indicated that it might be difficult for UK economic data to continue to beat elevated market expectations, leaving sterling vulnerable.

Data released by the British Retail Consortium earlier on Tuesday showed that retail sales had strengthened slightly in October, but fell short of expectations.

