LONDON Sterling rose while British government bonds fell on Wednesday after data showed that UK industrial output growth outpaced expectations in September.

Output in the industrial sector - which makes up about one sixth of Britain's economy - climbed 0.9 percent, bouncing back from a fall in August and beating the Reuters' forecast of 0.5 percent.

This lent support to the view that a sustained economic recovery was likely taking hold and helped sterling extend gains after Tuesday's British PMI services data which showed the sector had expanded at its fastest pace in 16 years.

The pound was up 0.3 percent at $1.6095, having hit a one-week high of $1.6118.

The euro was last marginally up 0.1 percent at 84.03 pence, having hit 83.79 pence earlier in the day, which was its lowest since October 3. Support was cited by traders at the October low of around 83.32 pence.

"Data at the moment at least for the final quarter appears to be holding up relatively well and that seems to be offering decent support for the pound," said Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro.

He, however, added that sterling could struggle to climb much higher against the dollar from current levels.

Ten-year gilt yields were 1 basis point higher on the day at 2.730 percent by 1530 GMT, and 20-year gilt yields briefly touched their highest level since October 22 at 3.332 percent.

Analysts said better-than-expected British economic data could see the Bank of England (BoE) bring forward its forecast next week for when unemployment will hit the 7 percent level at which it would consider raising rates. Currently it sees this happening in 2016.

"This morning's (industrial production) print underpins investor expectations that a rate hike could come as soon as early 2015 from the BoE," said Alex Edwards, head of the corporate desk at UKForex.

The BoE meets this Thursday, but is not expected to make any changes to policy. A greater focus will lie on next week's Inflation Report where the bank could revise up its growth outlook.

In contrast, markets are pricing in the chance of more stimulus from the European Central Bank (ECB) this week and a rate cut in the next few months.

The euro slipped from levels above 85.50 pence last week when weak euro zone inflation data sparked speculation the ECB may cut interest rates in order to stave off deflation risks.

"The ECB is under pressure to ease policy, not necessarily by cutting rates but perhaps by adding more liquidity or other measures, while the BoE has continued to see firmer-than-expected data undermining the view that rates could be steady for a further two years," FxPro's Smith said.

"Policy action, or hints thereof, from the ECB this week could well see this trend enhanced, with the early October lows of (around) 83.327 pence in focus."

This policy expectation divergence has caused Bunds to outperform gilts ahead of Thursday's central bank meetings.

Ten-year gilts' yield spread versus Bunds briefly returned to Tuesday's six-week high of 100 basis points, though by 1530 GMT it was little changed on the day at 98 basis points.

(Additional reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Toby Chopra and Pravin Char)