LONDON Sterling jumped to a 10-month high against the euro on Thursday after the European Central Bank unexpectedly cut its main refinancing rate, while the Bank of England stayed pat.

The euro zone's recovery remains fragile but UK economic data has been strong and although the BoE left its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday, investors increasingly expect it to tighten policy earlier than it has flagged.

The euro fell to 83 pence, its lowest since mid-January, before recovering a bit to trade at 83.40 pence, still down 0.7 percent on the day. The pound's gains pushed the sterling trade-weighted index to a one-month high of 83.5.

Sterling underperformed against the dollar, though, shedding 0.4 percent to $1.6024, after U.S. gross domestic product data beat expectations. That saw sterling give up some of its gains made earlier this week on the back of robust UK services and industrial sector data.

"The ECB cut was a surprise and we are recommending investors to go short euro against sterling," said Sasha Nugent, currency strategist at Caxton FX. "It is not as if euro zone data is getting any better, so we don't expect much respite for the euro."

The ECB cuts its main policy rate by 25 basis points to a new record low of 0.25 percent.

ECB President Mario Draghi warned the euro zone could see a prolonged period of low inflation, adding that there were more weapons in his arsenal to support growth and prevent the economy from falling into deflation.

While the ECB is dealing with falling price pressures in the euro zone, better-than-expected British economic data could see the BoE bring forward its forecast for when the unemployment rate will hit 7 percent.

That is the level at which the BoE said in its forward guidance in August it will consider raising rates. Currently it sees this happening in 2016.

The focus will now be on next week's Inflation Report, in which the BoE could revise up its growth outlook and change its expectations of the jobs market.

Sterling overnight interbank average rates - the very short-term interest rates which form the basis of lending costs to the wider economy - are pricing in a 25 percent chance of a rate move in two years.

Yield spreads between 10-year British gilts and German Bunds have expanded, rising to levels last seen in mid-September. The favourable yield differentials have given an excuse to investors to sell the euro in favour of the pound.

"The market had not fully priced in an ECB rate cut," said Alvin Tan, currency strategist at Societe Generale. "We are comfortable with our recommendation of expressing bearish euro trades via short euro/sterling."

(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Catherine Evans and Susan Fenton)