LONDON Sterling fell against a broadly firmer dollar on Friday after unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs data suggested the partial government shutdown had only a limited impact on the economy.

This left open the door for the U.S. Federal Reserve to start scaling back monetary stimulus in the coming months, boosting the dollar.

The pound fell 0.8 percent to $1.5964, taking it closer to Monday's three-week low of $1.5904.

"Sterling/dollar is under some downward pressure after the employment report from the U.S. revealed a healthier picture for jobs growth than had been anticipated," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU.

He said it was unlikely the Fed would begin to ease up on stimulus in December but that a January move was "very much in play. The pound could fall towards $1.57 by year-end, he said.

Figures released earlier showing the UK trade deficit unexpected widened to 9.816 billion pounds, its biggest gap since October 2012, also weighed on sterling.

The pound fell against the euro, which was up 0.15 percent at 83.45 pence, as investors bought the euro back after hefty selling on Thursday when the European Central Bank unexpectedly cut interest rates.

Traders said that in the immediate term sterling was likely to struggle to make a sustained break above 1.20 euros, which equates to 83.33 pence per euro and marks a level around which UK importers often look to sell the pound.

But the pound was expected to push higher in coming days after the ECB cut euro zone borrowing costs to 0.25 percent, below Britain's 0.5 percent.

Some traders and analysts expected sterling to rise before the BoE presents growth and inflation forecasts on Wednesday.

After recent strong UK data, expectations are growing in the market that the BoE may bring forward its forecast for when the unemployment rate will hit 7 percent, the level at which it would consider raising interest rates. It has said it does not expect this to happen until well into 2016.

"Overall I'd expect ... a positive sterling bias going into next week's BoE Inflation Report. But we may see a squeeze to the upside (in euro/sterling) before we resume lower," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX Broker at ETX Capital.

"Euro/sterling will be sold but I think we won't see concerted sellers appear until we retest 83.50/60, maybe even 84.00."

The BoE left its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday, but investors increasingly expect it to tighten policy earlier than it has flagged.

