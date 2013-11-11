LONDON Sterling pulled back from a 10-month high against the euro on Monday, before this week's Bank of England quarterly inflation report and UK jobs data.

Traders and analysts said the pound faced stiff chart resistance at 1.20 euros, which equates to 83.33 pence per euro and marks a level at which importers often look to sell the British currency.

The euro was last up 0.5 percent at 83.86 pence, pulling away from a low of 83.00 pence reached late last week that was its weakest since mid-January.

"It (Monday's move) is a combination of all the bad short-term news priced into the euro and perhaps too much good news priced into sterling," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS Global Banking & Markets.

"We think sterling will safely negotiate the events of this week," he added. "But we think that a lot of other people also think that, so we think there will be volatility."

The pound has risen against the euro in recent weeks on expectations that a rebounding UK economy could bring forward the point at which the BoE tightens monetary policy.

On Wednesday the central bank publishes quarterly growth and inflation forecasts. Many expect it to bring forward the point at which it sees unemployment hitting 7 percent - the level at which it would consider raising interest rates.

This would highlight the difference between the monetary policy outlooks in Britain and the euro zone. The European Central Bank last week cut euro zone borrowing costs to 0.25 percent, below Britain's 0.5 percent.

"Faced with mounting evidence of firming growth, the BoE will likely have to revise its assumptions upwards," Mitul Kotecha, global head of foreign exchange strategy at Credit Agricole, said in a note to clients.

"Consequently this bodes well for sterling, and while gains against the dollar are likely to be limited, euro/sterling is set for a further downward correction, with a break (though) 83.00 on the cards shortly."

Strong UK jobs data on Wednesday could also lift the pound. Figures on Tuesday are forecast to show annual inflation fell last month, but analysts expect little impact from this on the currency.

Sterling was down 0.25 percent at $1.5975, although above a low of $1.5904 reached early last week.

Analysts said the pound may struggle against the dollar after strong U.S. jobs data on Friday increased the chances of the Federal Reserve scaling back stimulus in the coming months, boosting the dollar.

(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer, Editing by Nigel Stephenson)