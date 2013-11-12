LONDON Sterling fell to a one-week low against the euro and lost ground against the dollar on Tuesday after weaker-than-forecast inflation data pushed back expectations of when UK interest rates might rise.

UK consumer price inflation fell to an annual rate of 2.2 percent in October, its lowest level in more than a year and well below forecasts for 2.5 percent.

The soft reading will give the Bank of England more room to allow the economy to strengthen before it tightens policy. The central bank issues quarterly growth and inflation forecasts on Wednesday.

Sterling retreated further from a recent 10-month high of 83.00 pence per euro. The single currency was last up 0.6 percent at 84.39 pence.

"Markets were anticipating perhaps a bit too much from the BoE quarterly inflation report," said Derek Halpenny, European head of global markets research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

"Perhaps this (inflation data) has taken some of the froth out of the market."

Until the data was released, traders were buying sterling on the expectation that the BoE report would cause investors to bring forward their expectations for the timing of a rate hike and lift the currency.

But investors have since pared back rate hike expectations. Sterling overnight interbank average rates showed markets were now pricing in a 31 percent chance of a UK rate hike in two years, down from around 44 percent on Monday.

Sterling was down 0.4 percent against the dollar at $1.5930, having earlier hit a two-month low of $1.5854 after the data.

"Price pressure is definitely weakening, which is obviously weighing very heavily on sterling. We expect a short-term tight range with a bearish bias - between $1.5850 and 1.5920-30 on the upside," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

However, many commentators have predicted the BoE will bring forward the point at which it sees unemployment hitting 7 percent - the level at which it would consider raising rates, which could support the pound.

Halpenny said he expected the BoE to advance this point to the first quarter of 2016 or the final quarter of 2015.

UK jobs data is also released on Wednesday and is expected to show a fall in the claimant count during October.

But analysts said the pound could struggle against the dollar after strong U.S. payrolls figures on Friday increased the chances of the Federal Reserve scaling back stimulus in the coming months.

