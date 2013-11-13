LONDON Sterling rose strongly against the euro and the dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of England forecast that unemployment could fall much faster than it flagged just three months ago, potentially bringing an interest rate hike closer.

The BoE's closely-watched quarterly inflation report showed that unemployment could hit 7 percent - the threshold where the central bank has said it would consider raising interest rates - as early as the fourth quarter of 2014.

The Bank, however, insisted that hitting the target would not be an automatic trigger for a rate rise.

Separate data showed an unexpected drop in the UK jobless rate to its lowest in more than four years.

The euro fell by 0.7 percent to hit a low of 83.89 pence, well below a more than one-week high of 84.64 pence hit in early trade.

The yield spread between 10-year gilts and German Bunds hit its highest level since 2005 at 108 basis points after the report.

"The forecasts for the unemployment threshold suggest the Bank of England is shifting up a gear and this will send the pound higher," said Neil Jones, head of hedge fund FX sales at Mizuho.

He said the euro could hit a new 2013 low below 80.86 pence by the end of the year and he expected it to hit 80.00 pence by the end of 2014's first quarter.

German bond yields and the euro were also weighed down by comments from European Central Bank Executive Board Member Peter Praet that the bank could adopt negative interest rates or buy assets from banks if needed to lift inflation.

Trading volumes in euro/sterling were almost double the average over the past month, while sterling/dollar volumes were 73 percent higher.

Sterling was up 0.5 percent against the dollar at $1.5979, having hit a peak of $1.6003 just after the report.

However, Mizuho's Jones said in the very short term sterling falls may be limited as traders who bought the pound in anticipation of a hawkish BoE report take profits.

The euro stayed comfortably above a 10-month low of 83.00 pence hit after last week's unexpected rate cut from the ECB highlighted differing euro zone and UK monetary policy outlooks.

Strong euro chart support was expected at 83.33 pence, equivalent to 1.20 euros per pound.

NO HURRY FOR BOE

But some analysts said the pound's gains may be limited as figures on Tuesday showed a bigger-than-expected drop in annual CPI inflation to 2.2 percent, which may lessen the pressure on the central bank to tighten monetary policy.

BoE Governor Mark Carney said there was no hurry to raise rates despite the economy's improvement, adding unemployment hitting 7 percent would not automatically trigger a rate hike.

"Even if the unemployment rate falls further at a rather quick pace, our view is that the sterling leg of any sterling/dollar strength will experience diminishing marginal returns from here," Stephen Gallo, currency strategist at BMO, said in a note to clients.

Short sterling futures - a measure of interest rate expectations - slid immediately after the BoE's forecasts but recouped ground to stand little changed in late trade.

"The new forecasts flagged the risks that the BoE may raise rates sooner rather than later but the markets already had that priced in," said Monument Securities strategist Marc Ostwald.

(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer and Christina Fincher Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)