LONDON Sterling rose against the euro on Thursday after the euro zone reported third-quarter growth that was weaker than expected, keeping alive chances the European Central Bank may have to ease monetary policy soon.

In the UK, October retail sales data came in below expectations but did little to alter expectations the Bank of England would have to tighten policy much earlier than it had suggested. Also, retail sales data have been volatile, making any impact on the currency temporary.

After an initial jump on the back of the UK retail sales data, the euro steadily lost ground after the euro-zone gross domestic data was released, eventually trading down 0.45 percent on the day at 83.65 pence.

Data from the euro zone showed the French economy contracted by 0.1 percent in the third quarter while German growth slowed to 0.3 percent.

Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist at Credit Agricole, said that given the muted growth prospects in the euro zone, there was a chance the ECB would seriously consider additional policy action. "From that angle, we still expect the euro to remain subject to downside risk," he said.

By contrast, the pound would be supported by better growth dynamics in the UK, he said. So on balance he saw scope for the pound to appreciate further.

Sterling rose 0.1 percent against the dollar to $1.6075. It earlier hit a session low of $1.5988 after the retail sales data's release. Near-term support is expected at its 55-day moving average of $1.5981.

UK October retail sales excluding fuel showed a 0.6 percent month-on-month decline in October, well below forecasts of a 0.2 percent fall.

"It (retail sales data) is not a game-changer as far as we're concerned," said Adam Cole, global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "Given the volatility of these figures, it could increase by the same or more in November."

He said he was "moderately positive" on sterling but added: "We have been very positive, but the evidence is that expectations have caught up with the reality of how strong the UK economy is."

Sterling has risen in recent months on expectations that a resurgence in the UK economy means interest rates will rise earlier than previously expected.

Those expectations were stoked on Wednesday after publication of the BoE's closely watched inflation report, in which it forecast that unemployment could hit 7 percent - the threshold where the bank has said it would consider raising interest rates - as early as the fourth quarter of 2014.

December gilt futures rose 20 ticks on the day to 109.71, largely in line with moves in German Bund futures. Earlier, the debt management office sold 2.25 billion pounds of 2036 bonds, drawing a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.38.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag and Laurence Fletcher)