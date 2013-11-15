LONDON Sterling extended gains against the euro and the dollar for a third straight day on Friday, drawing support from hawkish comments by Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale.

Weale said in a speech the central bank could not ignore an increase in inflation expectations and may need to tighten monetary policy before all the spare capacity in the economy is used up.

Sterling rose to a session high $1.6133 after the comments from around $1.6082 beforehand, leaving it on track for its second straight week of gains. Traders cited stop loss buy orders at $1.6145/50 and then at $1.6200.

The euro lost ground against the pound, shedding 0.15 percent to trade at 83.645 pence, down from 83.83 pence before the speech.

Sterling has been underpinned by Wednesday's BoE's inflation report, which forecast unemployment could fall to 7 percent - the threshold at which it has said it would consider raising interest rates - as early as the fourth quarter of 2014.

"The positive tone from the inflation report as well as the upgraded forecasts are helping sterling," said Alex Edwards, head of corporate sales at UKForex. "We could see some profit taking into the weekend as volumes dwindle, but overall the trend looks higher."

Traders expect sterling's gains to be more pronounced against the euro, given growing expectations that the European Central Bank may have to loosen policy further to beat falling inflation.

The single currency has been pressured by data on Thursday showing growth in the euro zone slowed to 0.1 percent in the third quarter.

UK retail sales data disappointed on Thursday but failed to dampen optimism that the British economy is on a recovery path. Sterling overnight interbank average rates - the very short-term interest rates which form the basis of lending costs to the wider economy-- are still pricing in a chance of a first rate hike in two years.

"In terms of the arduous battle of the euro versus the pound, weak growth in the euro zone trumped weak UK retail sales," said Lee McDarby, executive director, corporate FX sales at Nomura International.

The dollar was also pegged by soft U.S. data, including weaker than expected industrial output for October and subdued business data in November from the New York Federal Reserve. Both set of data supported the view the U.S. central bank will keep buying bonds to help the economy.

In the government bond market, December gilt futures fell more than 10 ticks after Weale's speech but recovered most of their losses.

(Additional reporting by Laurence Fletcher and William Schomberg; Editing by Susan Fenton, John Stonestreet)