LONDON Sterling fell against the euro on Monday after stronger-than-expected euro zone trade data to pare long positions in the pound.

The euro rose 0.3 percent to 83.94 pence. The single currency has stayed well below a peak of 85.85 pence hit in late October, since the European Central Bank cut interest rates earlier this month.

"We're just seeing the pound give back some of its recent strong gains," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU. "Long sterling positions are likely being cut back."

The euro zone's trade surplus was 13.1 billion euros in September, above expectations of a 10 billion euro surplus.

Some analysts are concerned that a lot of good news may already be priced into sterling, especially as the UK economic recovery still looks shaky.

This was suggested by a survey on Monday showing British households had turned much more gloomy about their personal finances.

Caxton FX analysts Sasha Nugent said negative news from the United States may be necessary if the pound was to push much higher, barring significantly better-than-expected UK data.

Many analysts also expect the euro to remain above strong chart support at 83.33 pence, equivalent to 1.20 euros per pound, a level at which UK importers often look to sell sterling, and at the November 7 low of 83.00 pence.

Sterling, up 4 percent since early August, has been supported since then by speculation the Bank of England could raise interest rates sooner than previously thought, and expectations the United States would keep monetary stimulus intact for now.

Last week's quarterly growth and inflation forecasts from the BoE raised the prospect of a rate hike in 2015 after a run of stronger UK economic data.

The BoE is due to release minutes on Wednesday, which should give an indication of how upbeat policymakers are on the prospects for the UK economy.

Sterling was flat at $1.6115, having earlier hit $1.6145, its strongest since October 28. Trading volumes against the dollar and euro were well below the past month's average.

Some fund managers remain positive on sterling, despite its recent rally.

"We're constructive on sterling," Andrew Wilson, Chief Executive of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in London on Monday, citing a rebound in the UK economy.

"We still think there is a little bit more to go."

(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer, editing by Nigel Stephenson)