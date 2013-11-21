LONDON Sterling rose towards recent peaks against the euro and the dollar on Thursday buoyed by rising UK gilt yields that reflected views that a sustained recovery would prompt the central bank to tighten policy.

Unexpectedly strong British industrial orders helped the pound, which had lost ground against the dollar after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy-setting meeting showed it could start to scale back its stimulus at one of its next few meetings.

The dollar fell in late afternoon trade after the Philadelphia Fed's business conditions index dipped to its lowest since May.

Sterling earlier slipped against the euro after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi played down expectations that the ECB might impose a negative deposit rate.

A stronger-than-forecast German Purchasing Managers' Index also bolstered the euro, but it ran out of steam as spreads between UK gilts and German bund yields opened to their widest since 2005.

The pound was last up 0.2 percent against the dollar at $1.6140, not far from a three-week peak of $1.6178 struck on Wednesday. The euro slipped to 83.40 pence, having fallen to a two-week low of 83.25 pence on Wednesday.

"The dollar is broadly lower after those Phili Fed numbers and that has helped sterling," said Alvin Tan, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

"Against the euro too, we are happy with our short euro/long sterling recommendation as spreads between gilts and Bunds are widening. That should help sterling."

Sterling was also helped by October public borrowing figures - the last before Chancellor George Osborne's half-yearly budget statement on December 5. Those numbers improved, albeit not as much as analysts had forecast.

Sterling has risen 6.9 percent since the start of August on expectations that a resurgence in the UK economy means interest rates will rise earlier than previously expected.

Those expectations were fuelled this month when the BoE forecast that unemployment could fall to 7 percent - the threshold where it has said it would consider raising interest rates - as early as the fourth quarter of 2014.

Adam Cole, global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markett, said he expected sterling to outperform for the rest of the year but did not expect it to have the same momentum against the euro as it has had over the past six months.

(Additional reporting by Laurence Fletcher; Editing by Hugh Lawson)