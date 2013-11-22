LONDON Sterling rose to a one-month high against the dollar and hit a five-year peak against a broadly weak yen on Friday, drawing support from favourable interest rate differentials and strong UK economic outlook.

The pound remained supported after a survey on Thursday revealed that British industrial orders were at the strongest level since March 1995.

It fell against the euro, however, which recovered some of its recent losses as much-stronger-than-expected German business sentiment suggested Europe's largest economy may be gaining steam.

Gilt prices rose slightly, causing yields to fall away from Thursday's eight-week peak, but the spread between 10-year British and German Bund yields remained close to a multi-year high.

"UK data has continued to highlight the resilience of the UK recovery. The direction of UK data suggests it is a question of when not if the Bank of England will begin normalising policy," said Lena Komileva, managing director of G+ Economics.

The pound was up 0.1 percent at $1.6212, having hit a one-month peak of $1.6219. More gains could see it rise towards the early October high of $1.6260.

Sterling also rose to a five-year high of 164.24 yen, with the low-yielding yen hurt by firmer equity markets and by expectations Japanese monetary policy would remain ultra-loose for a prolonged period.

This helped the pound's trade-weighted index rise to an 11-month high of 84.2. However, the euro's rise caused it to trim those gains and it was last at 83.9.

The euro was up 0.4 percent at 83.56 pence, recovering after earlier dropping to a two-week low of 83.17 pence.

Strong chart support for the euro was expected at 83.33 pence, a level equivalent to 1.20 euros per pound where UK importers often look to sell the UK currency, and at the November 7 low of 83.00 pence.

"We recommend investors to go short euro/sterling if it rises to 84 pence," said Yujiro Gato, currency strategist at Nomura.

"While (ECB chief Mario) Draghi has been a bit hawkish in the past few days, if inflation numbers out of Europe next week are soft, then pressure will increase on the ECB to take action."

GILT PRICES RECOVER

British govenrment bonds rose on Friday, but recovered only a fraction of Thursday's hefty losses which took prices to an eight-week low.

Ten-year gilt yields dropped 2 basis points on the day to 2.80 percent by 1600 GMT as prices rallied, while longer-dated gilts enjoyed stronger gains.

Gilts also outperformed German government debt, with the spread between 10-year gilts and Bunds narrowing by more than 3 basis points on the day to just under 105 basis points, after hitting an eight-year high of 109.4 basis points on Thursday.

"We see strong value in 10-year gilts, especially versus Treasuries and Bunds," said strategists at BNP Paribas, citing a likely downward revision of gilt issuance after Chancellor George Osborne presents a budget update on December 5.

There was little domestic news on Friday, but next week brings mortgage lending figures from the British Bankers' Association and the BoE, as well as revised second-quarter GDP data.

BoE Governor Mark Carney will answer questions about monetary policy and the economic outlook from lawmakers on Tuesday, and the UK Debt Management Office plans to sell 2.5 billion pounds ($4.04 billion) of the 30-year benchmark on Thursday.

(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)